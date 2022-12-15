Released in 2020, Blaze's Evercade platform is a totally unique proposition in modern-day retro gaming.

The Evercade line – which currently consists of the original handheld, the Evercade VS and the Evercade EXP – offers access to decades of vintage gaming history via a series of officially-licensed and curated cartridges covering the work of Atari, Namco, Interplay, Data East, Commodore, Gremlin and many more of the industry's most notable companies.

On this page, you'll find every Evercade cartridge listed, along with the games included on each one.

Evercade Hardware

Before you can start playing Evercade cartridges, you'll obviously need some Evercade hardware.

Evercade (2020 model)

This is the one that started it all. Released back in May 2020, the original Evercade handheld offers a 4.3-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 480x272 pixels, a 2,000-mAh rechargeable battery and 720p TV-out via HDMI. The console is powered by a 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7 processor and has 256 megabytes of RAM.

With the release of the Evercade EXP at the end of 2022, Blaze has announced that the original model will be discontinued and will eventually stop receiving firmware updates.

