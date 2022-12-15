Evercade
Image: Evercade

Released in 2020, Blaze's Evercade platform is a totally unique proposition in modern-day retro gaming.

The Evercade line – which currently consists of the original handheld, the Evercade VS and the Evercade EXP – offers access to decades of vintage gaming history via a series of officially-licensed and curated cartridges covering the work of Atari, Namco, Interplay, Data East, Commodore, Gremlin and many more of the industry's most notable companies.

On this page, you'll find every Evercade cartridge listed, along with the games included on each one.

Evercade Hardware

Evercade
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

Before you can start playing Evercade cartridges, you'll obviously need some Evercade hardware.

Evercade (2020 model)

This is the one that started it all. Released back in May 2020, the original Evercade handheld offers a 4.3-inch LCD screen with a resolution of 480x272 pixels, a 2,000-mAh rechargeable battery and 720p TV-out via HDMI. The console is powered by a 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7 processor and has 256 megabytes of RAM.

With the release of the Evercade EXP at the end of 2022, Blaze has announced that the original model will be discontinued and will eventually stop receiving firmware updates.

Evercade VS

Arriving in December 2021, the Evercade VS is a home console version of the original handheld machine, boasting an improved ARM Cortex-A7 1.5 GHz quad-core processor, as well as 512MB of DRAM and 4GB of internal storage. Four USB controller ports are present on the front, opening up the system for multiplayer titles.

You can also load up two cartridges at once, which means you'll be getting up from the couch less – but this also allows you to unlock special secrets, too.

Evercade EXP

Arriving at the close of 2022, the Evercade EXP is a replacement for the original handheld version of the system. It has the same ARM Cortex-A7 1.5 GHz quad-core processor as the Evercade VS, and sports a vastly improved screen, as well as a more eye-catching design. It also comes with Capcom titles pre-loaded and has a cool 'TATE' mode for games which have vertical screen orientations. Oh, and built-in Wifi means you'll get firmware updates more easily, too.

The following games come pre-installed on the EXP (there are currently no plans to release these titles on a stand-alone cartridge, sadly):

  • 1942 (Arcade version)
  • 1943 (Arcade version)
  • 1944: The Loop Master (Arcade version)
  • Bionic Commando (Arcade version)
  • Captain Commando (Arcade version)
  • Commando (Arcade version)
  • Final Fight (Arcade version)
  • Forgotten Worlds (Arcade version)
  • Ghouls ‘n Ghosts (Arcade version)
  • Legendary Wings (Arcade version)
  • MERCS (Arcade version)
  • Street Fighter II’: Hyper Fighting (Arcade version)
  • Strider (Arcade version)
  • Vulgus (Arcade version)
  • Mega Man (8-bit)
  • Mega Man 2 (8-bit)
  • Mega Man X (16-bit)
  • Breath of Fire (16-bit)

Evercade VS-R

New for 2024 and replacing the existing VS, the Evercade VS-R features a new design and comes bundled with Tomb Raider Collection 1.

Evercade EXP-R

The Evercade EXP-R is also new for 2024, but is slightly different from the existing EXP model it replaces. The HDMI-out port has been removed, and it no longer comes pre-loaded with Capcom games. It is now bundled with Tomb Raider Collection 1.

Evercade TATE Grip

This grip, designed for the EXP series of handhelds, allows for more comfortable play when running games in TATE mode.

Evercade Alpha

Evercade
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

The Alpha range of bartop arcades combines coin-op quality controls with an excellent IPS display and the ability to run Evercade cartridges – as well as play a selection of pre-loaded classics.

Evercade Alpha Street Fighter Edition

  • Street Fighter II’ Champion Edition
  • Super Street Fighter II Turbo
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  • Street Fighter Alpha – Warriors’ Dreams
  • Street Fighter Alpha 2
  • Street Fighter Alpha 3

Evercade Alpha Mega Man Edition

  • Mega Man – The Power Battle
  • Mega Man 2 – The Power Fighters
  • Carrier Air Wing
  • Final Fight
  • Knights of the Round
  • Strider

Evercade Alpha Taito Edition

  • Bubble Bobble
  • Cadash
  • Elevator Action
  • The Fairyland Story
  • Growl
  • The Legend of Kage
  • The NewZealand Story
  • Puzzle Bobble
  • Rastan
  • Space Invaders

Super Pocket Hardware

Evercade
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

The Super Pocket range is published by Blaze sub-brand HyperMegaTech and is compatible with Evercade cartridges.

Super Pocket Capcom Edition

This model comes pre-loaded with the following games:

  • Street Fighter II': Hyper Fighting
  • Mega Man (NES)
  • 1942
  • Ghouls 'n Ghosts
  • Final Fight
  • Strider
  • 1943
  • 1944: The Loop Master
  • Bionic Commando
  • Captain Commando
  • Forgotten Worlds
  • Wolf of the Battlefield / MERCS

Super Pocket Taito Edition

This model comes pre-loaded with the following games:

  • Space Invaders
  • Space Invaders '91 (Mega Drive)
  • Bubble Bobble
  • Puzzle Bobble
  • Operation Wolf
  • The New Zealand Story
  • Rastan
  • Cadash
  • Chack'n Pop
  • Don Doko Don
  • Elevator Action
  • The Fairyland Story
  • Football Champ
  • Growl
  • Kiki Kaikai
  • Legend of Kage
  • Liquid Kids
  • Volified

Super Pocket Atari Edition

This model comes pre-loaded with the following games:

  • Asteroids (Arcade)
  • Berzerk (Arcade)
  • Canyon Bomber (Arcade)
  • Crystal Castles (Arcade)
  • Frenzy (Arcade)
  • Liberator (Arcade)
  • Lost Tomb (Arcade)
  • Millipede (Arcade)
  • Missile Command (Arcade)
  • Night Driver (Arcade)
  • Pong (Arcade)
  • Skydiver (Arcade)
  • Super Breakout (Arcade)
  • Adventure (2600)
  • Aquaventure (2600)
  • Dark Cavern (2600)
  • Gravitar (2600)
  • Haunted House (2600)
  • Radar Lock (2600)
  • Save Mary! (2600)
  • Solaris (2600)
  • Street Racer (2600)
  • Submarine Commander (2600)
  • Tempest (2600)
  • Video Pinball (2600)
  • Wizard (2600)
  • Yars' Revenge (2600)
  • Bounty Bob Strikes Back! (5200)
  • Countermeasure (5200)
  • Final Legacy (5200)
  • Miner 2049'er (5200)
  • Xari Arena (5200)
  • Alien Brigade (7800)
  • Asteroids (7800)
  • Centipede (7800)
  • Dark Chambers (7800)
  • Desert Falcon (7800)
  • Fatal Run (7800)
  • Food Fight (7800)
  • Ninja Golf (7800)
  • Motor Psycho (7800)
  • Basketbrawl (Lynx)
  • Checkered Flag (Lynx)
  • Dirty Larry: Renegade Cop (Lynx)
  • Kung Food (Lynx)
  • Robo-Squash (Lynx)
  • Scrapyard Dog (Lynx)
  • Super Asteroids & Missile Command (Lynx)
  • Turbo Sub (Lynx)
  • Warbirds (Lynx)

Super Pocket Technos Edition

This model comes pre-loaded with the following games:

  • Double Dragon (Arcade)
  • Double Dragon II: The Revenge (Arcade)
  • Double Dragon 3 -The Rosetta Stone (Arcade)
  • Block Out (Arcade)
  • The Combatribes (Arcade)
  • Minky Monkey (Arcade)
  • Mysterious Stones: Dr John's Adventure (Arcade)
  • Renegade (Arcade)
  • Super Dodge Ball (Arcade)
  • Super Double Dragon (16-bit)
  • Double Dragon (8-bit)
  • Double Dragon (8-bit handheld)
  • River City Ransom (8-bit)
  • Crash ‘N’ The Boys: Street Challenge (8-bit)
  • Super Spike V’Ball (8-bit)

Super Pocket SNK Edition

This model comes pre-loaded with the following games:

  • Mutation Nation
  • Alpha Mission II
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • Last Resort
  • Top Hunter
  • Metal Slug X
  • King of Monsters 2
  • Over Top
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Blazing Star
  • Sengoku 3
  • Soccer Brawl
  • The Last Blade
  • Shock Troopers 2

Super Pocket Data East Edition

This model comes pre-loaded with the following games:

  • B-Wings
  • Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja
  • BreakThru
  • BurgerTime
  • Burnin' Rubber
  • Chain Reaction
  • Crude Buster
  • Gate of Doom (Dark Seal)
  • Joe & Mac Returns
  • Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
  • Karate Champ
  • Lock 'n' Chase
  • Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory
  • Spinmaster
  • Super BurgerTime
  • Edward Randy
  • Tumblepop
  • Wizard Fire (Dark Seal II)

Super Pocket Rare Edition

This model comes pre-loaded with the following games:

  • Banjo-Kazooie (64-bit console)
  • Conker’s Pocket Tales (8-bit handheld console)
  • Battletoads in Battlemaniacs (16-bit console)
  • Battletoads (8-bit console)
  • Cobra Triangle (8-bit console)
  • R.C. Pro-AM II (8-bit console)
  • Slalom (8-bit console)
  • Snake Rattle ‘n’ Roll (8-bit console)
  • Solar Jetman: Hunt for the Golden Warpship (8-bit console)
  • Atic Atac (home computer)
  • Jetpac (home computer)
  • Lunar Jetman (home computer)
  • Knight Lore (home computer)
  • Gunfright (home computer)

Evercade Cartridges

Evercade
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

Listed below are all of the Evercade cartridges available so far. These are divided into three categories: Console (red), Arcade (Purple) and Home Computer (blue).

Console Range

Atari Collection 1 (Console 01)

  • Adventure (Atari 2600)
  • Alien Brigade (Atari 7800)
  • Aquaventure (Atari 2600)
  • Asteroids (Atari 2600)
  • Canyon Bomber (Atari 2600)
  • Centipede (Atari 2600)
  • Crystal Castles (Atari 2600)
  • Desert Falcon (Atari 2600)
  • Double Dunk (Atari 2600)
  • Food Fight (Atari 7800)
  • Gravitar (Atari 2600)
  • Missile Command (Atari 2600)
  • Motor Psycho (Atari 7800)
  • Night Driver (Atari 2600)
  • Ninja Golf (Atari 7800)
  • Steeplechase (Atari 2600)
  • Swordquest Earthworld (Atari 2600)
  • Tempest (Atari 2600)
  • Video Pinball (Atari 2600)
  • Yars Return (Atari 2600)

Namco Museum Collection 1 (Console 02)

NOTE: This is now a 'legacy' cart and is no longer in production.

This cart will not work with the Evercade VS.

  • Battle Cars (SNES)
  • Dig Dug (NES)
  • Galaxian (NES)
  • Libble Rabble (NES)
  • Mappy (NES)
  • Mappy Kids (NES)
  • Metal Marines (SNES)
  • Pac-Man (NES)
  • Quad Challenge (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Star Luster (NES)
  • Xevious (NES)

Data East Collection 1 (Console 03)

  • Bad Dudes (NES)
  • Burnin’ Rubber / Bump 'n' Jump (NES)
  • Burger Time (NES)
  • Fighter's History (SNES)
  • Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the tropics (SNES)
  • Karate Champ (NES)
  • Magical Drop 2 (SNES)
  • Midnight Resistance (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Side Pocket (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Two Crude Dudes / Crude Buster (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Interplay Collection 1 (Console 04)

  • Battle Chess (NES)
  • Boogerman(Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Clay Fighter (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Earthworm Jim (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Incantation (SNES)
  • Titan (NES)

Atari Collection 2 (Console 05)

  • Air Sea Battle (Atari 2600)
  • Asteroids (Atari 7800)
  • Basketbrawl (Atari 7800)
  • Bowling (Atari 2600)
  • Centipede (Atari 7800)
  • Dark Chambers (Atari 2600)
  • Demons to Diamonds (Atari 2600)
  • Desert Falcon (Atari 7800)
  • Haunted House (Atari 2600)
  • Human Cannonball (Atari 2600)
  • Planet Smashers (Atari 7800)
  • Millipede (Atari 2600)
  • Sprint Master (Atari 2600)
  • Radar Lock (Atari 2600)
  • Solaris (Atari 2600)
  • Submarine Commander (Atari 2600)
  • RealSports Tennis (Atari 2600)
  • Street Racer (Atari 2600)
  • Wizard (Atari 2600)
  • Yars' Revenge (Atari 2600)

Namco Museum Collection 2 (Console 06)

NOTE: This is now a 'legacy' cart and is no longer in production.

This cart will not work with the Evercade VS.

  • Burning Force (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Dragon Spirit (NES)
  • Galaga (NES)
  • Pac Attack (SNES)
  • Dig Dug II (NES)
  • Phelios (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Splatterhouse Part 2 (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Splatterhouse Part 3 (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Tower of Druaga (NES)
  • Warp Man (NES)
  • Weaponlord (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Interplay Collection 2 (Console 07)

  • The Adventures of Rad Gravity (NES)
  • Clayfighter 2 (SNES)
  • Claymates (SNES)
  • Earthworm Jim 2 (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Prehistoric Man (SNES)
  • The Brainies (SNES)

Mega Cat Studios Collection 1 (Console 08)

  • Almost Hero (NES)
  • Creepy Brawlers (NES)
  • Coffee Crisis (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Justice Duel (NES)
  • Log Jammers (NES)
  • Little Medusa (NES)
  • Multidude (NES)
  • Old Towers (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Super painter (NES)
  • Tänzer (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Piko Interactive Collection 1 (Console 09)

  • 8 Eyes (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Brave Battle Saga (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Canon – Legends of the New Gods (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Drakkhen (SNES)
  • Dragon View (SNES)
  • Dorke and Ymp (SNES)
  • Iron Commando (SNES)
  • The Immortal (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Jim Power – The Lost Dimension (SNES)
  • Magic Girl (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Nightshade (NES)
  • Power Piggs of the Dark Ages (SNES)
  • Power Punch II (NES)
  • Radical Rex (SNES)
  • Switchblade (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • The Humans (SNES)
  • Tinhead (SNES)
  • Top Racer (SNES)
  • Way of the Exploding Fist (NES)
  • Water Margin (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Technos Collection 1 (Console 10)

NOTE: This is now a 'legacy' cart and is no longer in production.

  • Crash ‘N’ The Boys: Street Challenge (NES)
  • Double Dragon (NES)
  • Double Dragon 2: The Revenge (NES)
  • Renegade (NES)
  • River City Ransom (NES)
  • Super Dodge Ball (NES)
  • Super Double Dragon (SNES)
  • Super Spike V’ball (NES)

Xeno Crisis and Tanglewood (Console 11)

  • Xenocrisis (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Tanglewood (Mega Drive / Genesis)

The Oliver Twins Collection (Console 12)

NOTE: This is now a 'legacy' cart and is no longer in production.

  • Professional BMX Simulator (NES)
  • Dizzy The Adventurer (NES)
  • Dreamworld Pogie (NES)
  • The Fantastic Adventures Of Dizzy (NES)
  • Firehawk (NES)
  • Go! Dizzy Go! (NES)
  • Mystery World Dizzy (NES)
  • Panic Dizzy (NES)
  • Super Robin Hood (NES)
  • Treasure Island Dizzy (NES)
  • Wonderland Dizzy (NES)

Atari Lynx Collection 1 (Console 13)

  • Awesome Golf (Atari Lynx)
  • Basketbrawl (Atari Lynx)
  • Crystal Mines II: Buried Treasure (Atari Lynx)
  • CyberVirus (Atari Lynx)
  • Dracula: The Undead (Atari Lynx)
  • Gordo 106 (Atari Lynx)
  • Ishido: The Way Of The Stones (Atari Lynx)
  • Jimmy Connors Tennis (Atari Lynx)
  • Loopz (Atari Lynx)
  • Malibu Bikini Volleyball (Atari Lynx)
  • Megapak Vol 1 (Atari Lynx)
  • Power Factor (Atari Lynx)
  • Remnant: Planar Wars (Atari Lynx)
  • Super Asteroids/Missile Command (Atari Lynx)
  • Scrapyard Dog (Atari Lynx)
  • Super Skweek (Atari Lynx)
  • Xump (Atari Lynx)

Atari Lynx Collection 2 (Console 14)

  • Blue Lightning (Atari Lynx)
  • California Games (Atari Lynx)
  • Checkered Flag (Atari Lynx)
  • Chips Challenge (Atari Lynx)
  • Electrocop (Atari Lynx)
  • Gates of Zendocon (Atari Lynx)
  • Todd's Adventures In Slime World (Atari Lynx)
  • Zarlor Mercenary (Atari Lynx)

Jaleco Collection 1 (Console 15)

  • Astyanax (NES)
  • Bases Loaded (NES)
  • Brawl Brothers (SNES)
  • City Connection (NES)
  • Earth Defense Force (SNES)
  • Operation Logic Bomb (SNES)
  • Rival Turf! (SNES)
  • SUPER GOAL! 2 (SNES)
  • The Ignition Factor (SNES)
  • Totally Rad (NES)

Piko Interactive Collection 2 (Console 16)

  • Beast Ball (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Eliminator Boat Duel (NES)
  • Football Madness (PlayStation)
  • Full Throttle: All-American Racing (SNES)
  • Hoops Shut Up and Jam (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Hoops Shut Up and Jam 2 (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Power Football (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Racing Fever (Game Boy Advance)
  • Soccer Kid (SNES)
  • Summer Challenge (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Top Racer 2 (SNES)
  • Winter Challenge (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • World Trophy Soccer (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Indie Heroes Collection 1 (Console 17)

  • Alien Cat 2
  • Anguna: Warriors of Virtue
  • Chain Break
  • Debtor
  • Deadeus
  • Doodle World
  • Flea!
  • Foxyland
  • Kubo 3
  • Ploid
  • Quest Arrest
  • Super Homebrew War
  • Twin Dragons
  • Uchusen: Ultimate Ploid Battle

Worms Collection 1 (Console 18)

  • Worms (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Worms Armageddon (PlayStation)
  • Worms Blast (Game Boy Advance)

Codemasters Collection 1 (Console 19)

  • Bee 52 (NES)
  • Big Nose Freaks Out (NES)
  • Big Nose the Caveman (NES)
  • Boomerang Kid (NES)
  • CJ's Elephant Antics (NES)
  • Cannon Fodder (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Cosmic Spacehead (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • F-16 Renegade (NES)
  • Linus Spacehead (NES)
  • Mega-Lo-Mania (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • MiG 29: Soviet Fighter (NES)
  • Psycho Pinball (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Sensible Soccer (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Stunt Buggies (NES)
  • Super Skidmarks (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Tennis All Stars (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • The Ultimate Stuntman (NES)

Mega Cat Studios Collection 2 (Console 20)

  • Alter Ego
  • Arkagis Revolution
  • Dev Will Too
  • Gluf
  • Misplaced
  • Romeow and Julicat
  • Roniu's Tale
  • Yazzie

Intellivision Collection 1 (Console 21)

  • Astrosmash (Intellivision)
  • Buzz Bombers (Intellivision)
  • Frog Bog (Intellivision)
  • Night Stalker (Intellivision)
  • Pinball (Intellivision)
  • Princess Quest (Intellivision)
  • Shark! Shark! (Intellivision)
  • Slap Shot Super Pro Hockey (Intellivision)
  • Snafu (Intellivision)
  • Thin Ice (Intellivision)
  • Thunder Castle (Intellivision)
  • Word Rockets (Intellivision)

Bitmap Brothers Collection 1 (Console 22)

  • The Chaos Engine (Mega Drive / Genesis)
    Speedball (Master System)
  • Speedball 2 (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Speedball 2100 (PlayStation)
  • Xenon 2: Megablast (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Renovation Collection 1 (Console 23)

  • Arcus Odyssey (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Beast Wrestler (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Dino Land (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • El Viento (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Exile (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Final Zone (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Gaiares (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Granada (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Sol-Deace (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Traysia (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Valis: The Fantasm Soldier (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Valis III (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Gremlin Collection 1 (Console 24)

  • Actua Soccer (PlayStation)
  • Brain Bender (Game Boy)
  • Hardcore 4X4 (PlayStation)
  • Premier Manager 97 (Mega Drive / Genesis)
  • Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation (SNES)
  • Zool (Mega Drive / Genesis)

Morphcat Games Collection 1 (Console 25)

  • Micro Mages
  • Spacegulls
  • Böbl
  • BONUS: Super Bat Puncher Demo
  • BONUS: Micro Mages Second Quest

Intellivision Collection 2 (Console 26)

  • Auto Racing (Intellivision)
  • Cloudy Mountain (Intellivision)
  • Hover Force (Intellivision)
  • Motocross (Intellivision)
  • Mountain Madness Super Pro Skiing (Intellivision)
  • Reversi (Intellivision)
  • Sharp Shot (Intellivision)
  • Stadium Mud Buggies (Intellivision)
  • Star Strike (Intellivision)
  • Super Pro Decathlon (Intellivision)
  • Tower of Doom (Intellivision)
  • Vectron (Intellivision)

Alwa’s Awakening 8-Bit Edition/Cathedral (Console 27)

  • Alwa's Awakening 8-Bit Edition
  • Cathedral

Indie Heroes Collection 2 (Console 28)

  • Anguna: Scourge of the Goblin King
  • Beer Slinger
  • The Cowlitz Gamers Adventure Trilogy
  • Eyra, The Crow Maiden
  • Gelatinous: Humanity Lost
  • The Gruniożerca Trilogy
  • Lunar Journey
  • Nessy the Robot
  • Nix: The Paradox Relic
  • Reknum Souls Adventure
  • Tapeworm Disco Puzzle
  • Yeah Yeah Beebiss II

Piko Interactive Collection 3 (Console 29)

  • 40 Winks
  • Legend of Wukong
  • Metal Mech: Man & Machine
  • Motor City Patrol
  • Punch King
  • Radikal Bikers
  • Stanley: The Search for Dr. Livingston
  • Sword of Sodan
  • Super Bubble Pop
  • Zero Tolerance

The Sydney Hunter Collection (Console 30)

  • Jester
  • Sydney Hunter and the Caverns of Death
  • Sydney Hunter and the Sacred Tribe
  • Sydney Hunter and the Shrines of Peril

Sunsoft Collection 1 (Console 31)

  • Aero the Acro-Bat
  • Arabian
  • Blaster Master
  • Blaster Master Boy
  • Journey to Silius
  • Mr. Gimmick

Full Void (Console 32)

Duke Nukem Collection 1 (Console 33)

  • Duke Nukem 1 & 2 Remastered
  • Duke Nukem 3D

Duke Nukem Collection 2 (Console 34)

  • Duke Nukem: Time to Kill
  • Duke Nukem: Land of the Babes
  • Duke Nukem Advance

Goodboy Galaxy / Witch n' Wiz (Console 35)

Demons of Asteborg / Astebros (Console 36)

Indie Heroes Collection 3 (Console 37)

  • Donut Dodo
  • Thunder Paw
  • Magic and Legend: Time Knights
  • Doodle World Redrawn
  • Bubble Seahorse Adventures
  • Orebody: Binder's Tale
  • Skate Cat
  • Big2Small
  • Alien Cat 2
  • Bone Marrow
  • Chew Chew Mimic

Sunsoft Collection 2 (Console 38)

  • Blaster Master: Enemy Below
  • Daze Before Christmas
  • Zero the Kamikaze Squirrel
  • Galaxy Fight
  • Ufouria: The Saga
  • Aero the Acro-Bat 2
  • Pri-Pri Primitive Princess

Piko Interactive Collection 4 (Console 39)

  • Glover
  • Risky Woods
  • Street Racer
  • Target: Renegade
  • Sküljagger
  • Bad Street Brawler
  • Star X
  • Mermaids of Atlantis
  • The Fidgetts
  • Zero Tolerance Underground

Tomb Raider Collection 1 (Console 40)

  • Tomb Raider
  • Tomb Raider II
  • Tomb Raider III

Legacy of Kain Collection (Console 41)

  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Metal Dragon / Life on Mars (Console 42)

  • Metal Dragon
  • Life on Mars

Indie Heroes Collection 4 (Console 43)

  • The Curse of Illmoore Bay
  • Block 'em Sock 'em
  • Nyghtmare: The Ninth King
  • Jane Austin's 8-bit Adventure
  • Collie Defense
  • Flea! 2
  • Batty Zabella
  • Murtop
  • Soko Banana
  • Starseed
  • Block Droppin'

Broken Sword Collection (Console 44)

  • Broken Sword
  • Broken Sword 2

Tomb Raider Collection 2 (Console 45)

  • Tomb Raider The Last Revelation
  • Tomb Raider Chronicles

Gremlin Collection 2 (Console 46)

  • Loaded
  • Re-Loaded
  • Buggy
  • Hogs of War

Activision Collection 1 (Console 47)

  • Beamrider (1983)
  • Crackpots (1983)
  • Demon Attack (1982)
  • Enduro (1983)
  • Fishing Derby (1980)
  • Freeway (1981)
  • Grand Prix (1982)
  • MegaMania (1982)
  • Pitfall! (1981)
  • Private Eye (1984)
  • River Raid (1982)
  • Sky Jinks (1982)
  • Space Shuttle: A Journey Into Space (1983)
  • StarMaster (1982)
  • Tennis (1981)

Rare Collection 1 (Console 48)

  • Atic Atac - ZX
  • Gunfight - ZX
  • Jetpac - ZX
  • Lunar Jetman ZX
  • Knight Lore - ZX
  • Sabre Wulf - ZX
  • Underwurdle - C64
  • Cobra Triangle - NES
  • R.C. Pro Am - NES
  • Battletoads - NES
  • Battletoads - Arcade
  • Conker's Pocket Tales - GBC

The Turrican Collection (Console 49)

  • Turrican
  • Turrican II: The Final Fight
  • Turrican 3
  • Super Turrican
  • Super Turrican Director's Cut
  • Super Turrican 2
  • Super Turrican Score Attack
  • Mega Turrican
  • Mega Turrican Director's Cut
  • Mega Turrican Score Attack

Activision Collection 2 (Console 50)

  • Boxing
  • Checkers
  • Cosmic Computer
  • Dragster
  • H.E.R.O.
  • Moonsweeper
  • Oink!
  • Pitfall II: Lost Caverns
  • Plaque Attack
  • River Raid II
  • Robot Tank
  • Seaquest
  • Skiing
  • Spider Fighter
  • Stampede

Mega Cat Studios Collection 3 (Console 51)

  • Kudzu
  • Flap Happy
  • Guntner
  • Machine Cave
  • Plyuk
  • The Meating
  • Gravibots
  • Rocket Panda
  • Super Fanger
  • Gumball In Trick-Or-Treat Land

Arcade Range

Technos Arcade 1 (Arcade 01)

  • Battle Lane Vol. 5
  • Block Out
  • The Combatribes
  • Double Dragon 2: The Revenge
  • Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone
  • Mania Challenge
  • Minky Monkey
  • Mysterious Stones

Data East Arcade 1 (Arcade 02)

  • Bad Dudes Vs. Dragon Ninja
  • Breakthru
  • Burger Time
  • Chain Reaction
  • Dark Seal
  • Darwin 4078
  • Lock 'N' Chase
  • Sly Spy
  • Tumblepop
  • Wizard Fire

Gaelco Arcade 1 (Arcade 03)

  • Alligator Hunt
  • Biomechanical Toy
  • Glass
  • Snow Board Championship
  • Thunder Hoop
  • World Rally

Atari Arcade 1 (Arcade 04)

  • Asteroids
  • Canyon Bomber
  • Centipede
  • Crystal Castles
  • Liberator
  • Lunar Lander
  • Millipede
  • Missile Command
  • Night Driver
  • Pong
  • Skydiver
  • Super Breakout
  • Warlords

Jaleco Arcade 1 (Arcade 05)

  • Rod Land
  • Saint Dragon
  • E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
  • Avenging Spirit
  • 64th Street: A Detective Story
  • Cybattler
  • P-47: The Phantom Fighter
  • The Astyanax

Gaelco Arcade 2 (Arcade 06)

  • Big Karnak
  • TH Strikes Back: Thunder Hoop 2
  • World Rally 2
  • Maniac Square
  • Squash
  • Touch and Go

IREM Arcade 1 (Arcade 07)

  • R-Type
  • Moon Patrol
  • 10-Yard Fight
  • Battle Chopper
  • Lightning Swords
  • In The Hunt

Toaplan Arcade 1 (Arcade 08)

  • Tiger-Heli
  • Alcon
  • Guardian
  • Flying Shark
  • Truxton
  • Zero Wing
  • Snow Bros
  • Teki-Paki

Toaplan Arcade 2 (Arcade 09)

  • Fire Shark (TATE)
  • Twin Cobra (TATE)
  • Twin Hawk (TATE)
  • Hellfire
  • Rally Bike (TATE)
  • Wardner
  • Demon's World

Piko Interactive Arcade 1 (Arcade 10)

  • Burglar X
  • Diver Boy
  • Dragon Master
  • Fancy World: Earth of Crisis
  • The Legend of Silkroad
  • Magic Purple
  • Master's Fury
  • Steel Force
  • Ultimate Tennis

Toaplan Arcade 3 (Arcade 11)

  • Batsugun
  • Batsugun Special Version
  • FixEight
  • Out Zone
  • Truxton II
  • Ghox
  • Vimana

Data East Arcade 2 (Arcade 12)

  • Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory
  • B-Wings
  • Shoot Out
  • Last Mission
  • Express Raider
  • SRD: Super Real Darwin
  • Midnight Resistance
  • Crude Buster
  • Trio the Punch: Never Forget Me…
  • Super BurgerTime
  • Edward Randy
  • Joe & Mac Returns

Toaplan Arcade 4 (Arcade 13)

  • Dogyuun
  • Grind Stormer
  • Knuckle Bash
  • Snow Bros. 2
  • Pipi and Bibi's
  • Sky Shark (NES)

Atari Arcade 2 (Arcade 14)

  • Berzerk
  • Frenzy
  • Lost Tomb
  • Minefield
  • Moon War
  • Rescue
  • Tazz-Mania
  • Fire Truck
  • Dark Planet
  • Maze Invaders

Windjammers, Karnov & Friends (Arcade 15)

  • Karnov
  • Atomic Runner Chelnov
  • Vapor Trail: Hyper Offence Formation
  • Rohga: Armor Force
  • Windjammers

Neo Geo Arcade 1 (Arcade 16)

  • Magician Lord
  • Sengoku
  • Ironclad
  • Metal Slug
  • Shock Troopers
  • The King of Fighters 2000

Taito Arcade 1 (Arcade 17)

  • Bubble Bobble
  • Space Invaders
  • Chack'n Pop
  • Don Doko Don
  • Growl
  • The Legend of Kage
  • Pirate Pete
  • Raimais
  • Colony 7

Taito Arcade 2 (Arcade 18)

  • Operation Wolf
  • The NewZealand Story
  • Rastan
  • Elevator Action
  • Kiki Kaikai
  • Liquid Kids
  • Volfied
  • Electric YoYo
  • Alpine Ski

Neo Geo Arcade 2 (Arcade 19)

  • Crossed Swords
  • Ninja Commando
  • Sengoku 2
  • Art of Fighting 2
  • Metal Slug 2
  • Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Neo Geo Arcade 3 (Arcade 20)

  • Ghost Pilots
  • Super Sidekicks
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Twinkle Star Sprites
  • The King of Fighters '97
  • Metal Slug 3

Taito Arcade 3 (Arcade 21)

  • Cadash
  • Cameltry
  • Crazy Balloon
  • Football Champ
  • Lunar Rescue
  • Puzzle Bobble
  • QIX
  • The Fairyland Story
  • Zookeeper

Home Computer Range

THEC64 Collection 1 (Home Computer 01)

  • Summer Games
  • Winter Games
  • Impossible Mission
  • Jumpman
  • Lee
  • Gateway to Apshai
  • The Movie Monster Game
  • Marauder
  • Stormlord
  • Subterranea
  • Iridis Alpha
  • Battle Valley
  • Alleykat
  • Street Sports Baseball

TheC64 Collection 2 (Home Computer 2)

  • World Games
  • California Games
  • Impossible Mission II
  • Pitstop II
  • Sword of Fargoal
  • Street Sports Basketball
  • Uridium
  • Cybernoid
  • Nebulus
  • Firelord
  • Slayer
  • Zamzara
  • Insects in Space
  • Mission Impossibubble

Team17 Collection 1 (Home Computer 3)

  • Arcade Pool
  • Alien Breed
  • Alien Breed 2
  • Alien Breed: Tower Assault
  • ATR: All Terrain Racing
  • Body Blows
  • Full Contact
  • Kingpin: Arcade Sports Series Bowling
  • Project X: Special Edition '93
  • Qwak

Delphine Software Collection 1 (Home Computer 04)

  • Another World
  • Flashback
  • Future Wars
  • Operation Stealth

Home Computer Heroes (Computer 05)

  • The Attack of the PETSCII Robots
  • Bridge Strike
  • Citadel Remonstered
  • Farming Simulator C64 Edtion
  • Planet X2
  • The Sword of Ianna
  • Tanks Furry

TheC64 Collection 3 (Computer 06)

  • Summer Games II
  • Boulder Dash
  • Heavy Metal Paradroid
  • Super Cycle
  • Jumpman Junior
  • Cyberdyne Warrior
  • Cybernoid II: The Revenge
  • Netherworld
  • Deliverance: Stormlord II
  • Anarchy
  • Exolon
  • Street Sports Soccer
  • Break Dance

Thalamus Collection 1 (Computer 07)

  • Hunter's Moon Remastered
  • Armalyte: Competition Edition
  • Hawkeye
  • Snare
  • Retrograde
  • Creatures
  • Summer Camp
  • Heatseeker
  • Winter Camp
  • Creatures II: Torture Trouble
  • Nobby the Aardvark

Bitmap Brothers Collection 2 (Computer 08)

  • Cadaver
  • Cadaver: The Payoff
  • Gods
  • Magic Pockets
  • The Chaos Engine 2
  • Z

Roguecraft DX (Computer 09)

  • Roguecraft

The Llamasoft Collection (Computer 10)

  • Abductor (VIC-20 version)
  • Andes Attack (VIC-20 version)
  • Deflex V (VIC-20 version)
  • Gridrunner (VIC-20 version)
  • Hellgate (VIC-20 version)
  • Laser Zone (VIC-20 version)
  • Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (VIC-20 version)
  • Metagalactic Llamas: Battle at the Edge of Time
    (VIC-20 version)
  • Ratman! (VIC-20 version)
  • Ancipital (C64 version)
  • Attack of the Mutant Camels (C64 version)
  • Batalyx (C64 version)
  • Gridrunner (C64 version)
  • Hellgate (C64 version)
  • Hover Bovver (C64 version)
  • Laser Zone (C64 version)
  • Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (C64 version)
  • Metagalactic Llamas: Battle at the Edge of Time (C64
    version)
  • Revenge of the Mutant Camels (C64 version)
  • Revenge of the Mutant Camels II (C64 version)
  • Sheep In Space (C64 version)
  • Voidrunner (C64 version)
  • City Bomb (Spectrum version)
  • Superdeflex (Spectrum version)
  • Llamatron: 2112 (Atari ST version)
  • Revenge of the Mutant Camels (Atari ST version)
  • Super Gridrunner (Atari ST version)