If you're a PC Engine fan, here's a potentially helpful reminder for you.

Earlier today, Sunsoft, Clouded Leopard Entertainment, and Red Art Games officially released their brand new remaster of the 1990 PC Engine game, City Hunter, based on Tsukasa Hojo's manga of the same name and its popular 1987 anime series. The game is now available to buy digitally across Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam), and is currently priced at £19.99 / $24.99. Physical versions are also available to pre-order for Nintendo Switch and PS5, from Red Art Games' website.

To coincide with the launch of the remaster, Sunsoft has published a brand new launch trailer over on its YouTube channel, teasing some of the bonus content that you can expect from this new version of the game. This includes a "high difficulty" mode and other additions, such as a digital version of the manual, a gallery of artwork depicting iconic scenes from the anime series, and a music player for the game's official soundtrack. As you may already be aware, this release will be the first time the game has been made available in English (outside of the game's 2019 fan translation), and will also come with other language options as well, such as Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, and Chinese (simplified and traditional).

With Tokyo Game Show currently underway, news is starting emerge about a bunch of brand new projects that have been revealed to coincide with the event.

This includes a new project from Sunsoft, which will see the company reissue its 1990 PC Engine title City Hunter, across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, Switch, and PC next year (thanks Gematsu!).

City Hunter, just to give you some brief background on the original game, was a side-scrolling action title based on Tsukasa Hojo's manga that was serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump between 1985 and 1991, and that also spawned a media franchise including anime TV series, films, and spin-offs (such as the manga series Angel Heart that debuted in 2001).

Much like its source material, the game focused on the exploits of Ryo Saeba, a professional "sweeper" whose job is to take on contracts to protect citizens and sweep the city for criminal scum with the help of Kaori Makimura, the younger sister of his former partner.

Back in 1990, the game never officially received an English release, but with this new project, Sunsoft has revealed it will not only be publishing the game in Japanese but will also include multi-language support for fans worldwide.

This includes options for English, French (which will include a "Nicky Larson" version based on the French localisation of the character), German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

The game launches on February 26th, 2026, worldwide, and will also receive multiple physical editions for PlayStation 5 and Switch in Europe on March 26, 2026. These are currently listed on Red Art Games' online store, and will be available in a standard edition (€39.99), a deluxe edition (€39.99), and a collector’s edition (€69.99) for both consoles. The deluxe edition will be limited to 500 copies per platform. Pre-orders for all of these will go live tomorrow (September 26th, 2025).

If you're interested, you can also wishlist the game on Steam.