The PS3 emulator RPCS3 is "closer than ever to having all PS3 games not only boot but reach in-game status," according to a new social media post from its development team, suggesting it could be about to hit a major milestone (thanks retrohandhelds for the spot!).

Over the years, there have been some incredible strides made when it comes to PS3 emulation, with the developers of RPCS3 continuing to make great headway in improving the emulator's compatibility with the console's extensive library of games.

Recently, for instance, the team has managed to whittle down the number of games included in the "intro" compatibility status ("games that display image, but don't make it past the menus") rather significantly, from 101 to 62, with various SingStar titles graduating to the "in-game" designation ("games that either can't be finished, have serious glitches or have insufficient performance").

Of the 62 games left to fix, 46 of these have been confirmed to be PlayStation Move games, with the remaining 16 being undisclosed in the tweet (though a compatibility tracker is available on its website).

What this essentially means is that it is becoming more common that if you want to play your favourite PS3 game on the emulator, there's a high likelihood that it will at least be able to get past the initial titles, even if it doesn't run flawlessly or runs into issues elsewhere.

According to the RPCS3 Compatibility tracker, following this recent change, 25.12% of the total PS3 library has now been awarded in-game status, while almost three-quarters of the library (73.06%) are considered "playable" (i.e. "games that can be completed with playable performance and no game-breaking glitches").