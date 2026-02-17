The Video Game History Foundation has just published a new video on its YouTube channel, featuring some previously unseen footage of the Virtual Boy's North American unveiling, just in time for the launch of the Virtual Boy app on Nintendo Switch Online.

The footage, according to the Video Game History Foundation host and Nintendo World Report director John Rairdin, comes courtesy of a new donation from Anthony Parisi and was recorded in January of 1995, at the Las Vegas Winter Consumer Electronics Show. It is only a couple of minutes long in total, but manages to show us some fresh footage of the demo for the cancelled VB Mario Land, as well as Hudson Soft's 1995 shooter Vertical Force, a beach scene from an unreleased Underwater tech Demo, and a glimpse at the Star Fox-esque Starship demo.

There's also some footage of the showfloor, as well, including a look at the preview stands for Teleroboxer.

Great timing for the Virtual Boy's 're-appearance', our new YouTube video includes previously unseen footage of the VB's western reveal at Winter CES, in January of 1995: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N_FEmue0Yu4 — Video Game History Foundation (@gamehistoryorg.bsky.social) 2026-02-17T05:45:56.770704614Z

All in all, it's a fascinating glimpse at how Virtual Boy was presented to the media ahead of its launch in North America in August 1995, and is worth checking out if you happen to be particularly nostalgic for this era of Nintendo history.

With Nintendo bringing various Virtual Boy games to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, admittedly, there's been a bit of a resurgence of interest in the ill-fated '90s technology over the last year or so.

Last month, for instance, saw The Slow Mo Guys host Gavin Free publishing a new video, giving an amazing demonstration of how graphics were rendered on the now-infamous machine, while last September, the regular Time Extension contributor John Szczepaniak got in touch with us to compile together a bunch of interviews for us that he had conducted over the years with Japanese developers, providing some fascinating firsthand accounts from those who actually worked on the machine.

It's a remarkable turnabout for a device once considered to be Nintendo's biggest failure, and it will be interesting to see what people make of its re-emergence.