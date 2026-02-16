An "ambitious experimental title" for the Atari Jaguar has been revived, 15 years after its development was halted.

The Owl Project was shown off back in 2010 and is a 3D open-world adventure which pushes the console to its limits.

However, it would seem that development came to an end not long afterwards, and a prototype has been gathering dust in the hands of a collector – until now.

LordKraken announced on the Atari Age forum that he has legally acquired a 2011 alpha version of the game:

"I have the most fantastic and unexpected news you could imagine!