An "ambitious experimental title" for the Atari Jaguar has been revived, 15 years after its development was halted.
The Owl Project was shown off back in 2010 and is a 3D open-world adventure which pushes the console to its limits.
However, it would seem that development came to an end not long afterwards, and a prototype has been gathering dust in the hands of a collector – until now.
LordKraken announced on the Atari Age forum that he has legally acquired a 2011 alpha version of the game:
"I have the most fantastic and unexpected news you could imagine!
I got my hands (legally!) on the legendary The Owl Project!!! After being shelved for fifteen years, the latest version of this long‑lost game can finally be revealed.
Originally developed as an ambitious experimental title for the Atari Jaguar, it was never completed or released. I recently rediscovered the project on a Jaguar unit I acquired from a German collector and managed to restore it. This video presents the first public look at this forgotten piece of Jaguar development history."