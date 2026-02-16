Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is widely regarded as the crowning glory of Konami's 40-year-old vampire-hunting series, and one of the best games of all time – so, when we heard news that it was being unofficially ported to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive back in 2024, it didn't come as a massive shock. People cannot get enough of Alucard, clearly!

It would seem that another modder thinks that you can never have enough SotN love, as a separate porting project is in the works – this time for the Genesis' 16-bit rival, the Super Nintendo.

As spotted by Jeff Hahn, Kaffeeware is at a very early stage in the development of an SNES port of the game, but it's already looking pretty impressive, as you can see from the footage below.

Would you like to see SotN come to the SNES? Let us know with a comment.