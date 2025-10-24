The Saturn version of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night gets a bit of a bum rap these days.

Sure, it's not as technically accomplished as the PS1 original (Konami Nagoya handled porting duties, rather than the original team at KCE Tokyo), but it does have Maria as a playable character – as well as some new areas and music.

It turns out that it also has a secret code which has remained hidden since its release in 1998 – to our knowledge, at least.





The code has been discovered by @memory_fallen, and allows you to view the staff credit roll without actually completing the game.

This discovery has led some to joke that the code effectively breaks speedrun attempts for the game.

