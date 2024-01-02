Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is one of the jewels of the PlayStation catalogue. Released in 1997, it took the core gameplay of the Castlevania series and skillfully combined it with the non-linear exploration of Super Metroid while adding RPG elements such as experience points and equipment. The end result was one of the most influential video games of the 1990s – and a whole new genre, the 'Metroidvania'.

Symphony of the Night wasn't exclusive to Sony's system, however; Konami also released it on the Sega Saturn, complete with additional modes and levels – but the poor performance of that console in the West meant that it never got released outside of Japan.

In a roundabout way, this was something of a blessing as the Saturn version wasn't quite as good as the PlayStation one, due to the porting process being handled by Konami's short-lived Nagoya studio – but even so, the fact that such a legendary game was denied an English-language release still grates on fans to this day.





DRACULA X

ON SATURN

+ ENGLISH

+ 4MB ENHANCEDpic.twitter.com/aprxnOoRgZ OH MY GOD WE FINALLY HAVE IT.DRACULA XON SATURN+ ENGLISH+ 4MB ENHANCED https://t.co/lPjYJsSOn0 January 2, 2024

Thankfully, the community has finally found a way to make this a reality via a special patch which not only translates the game's text, but also adds some much-needed enhancements, too. The translation project for the game has been active for quite some time, but this new patch creates the 'ultimate' version as it is combined with other features which improve the game's overall playability and visuals.

Using the PSP version as its template, this patch for Dracula X: Nocturne in the Moonlight (the game's Japanese title) reduces load times, fixes bugs and even allows you to use the Saturn's 4MB RAM cartridge. Transparency effects which were missing from the original port are restored as much as possible, while certain sprites have been resized so they more accurately match those in the PlayStation version.

Here's a full list of the changes:

Full translation into English

Restoring the translucency of many objects

Direct access to the global map

Finalization of the global map

Restoring the original proportions of some sprites

Removing horizontal blacks

Skip videos and dialogues

Access to Richter's alternate costume

Reduced loading time

Supports 4MB expansion card

Bug fixes

Hard mode





A clip of the introduction, running in the latest version of Mednafen Dracula X: Nocturne in the MoonlightA clip of the introduction, running in the latest version of Mednafen pic.twitter.com/cBBAbEXE18 January 2, 2024

The patch is available here. You can apply it to the game and play via emulation, or run it on original hardware using an ODE, like the Satiator.