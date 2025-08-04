Ancient boss Yuzo Koshiro has issued a heartfelt plea on social media as an unofficial ROM of Earthion has been shared online just days after the game was released on Steam.

The shmup – which has been developed for the Genesis / Mega Drive and is running Steam under emulation – isn't due to be released on Sega's 16-bit console until next year, but the ROM has been extracted and distributed online, much to Koshiro's distress.

"A hacked ROM of Earthion is being circulated online," says the famous designer and composer. "Some people may think it’s official, but it’s not. The official version is available only on Steam for now. The MD/Gen version will launch next year as a cartridge only. No downloadable ROM is planned. Please support us through official channels."

⚠️ A hacked ROM of Earthion is being circulated online. Some people may think it’s official, but it’s not.

The official version is available only on Steam for now.

The MD/Gen version will launch next year as a cartridge only. No downloadable ROM is planned.

Please support us… — 古代祐三 Yuzo Koshiro (@yuzokoshiro) August 3, 2025

He adds that "we’re sincerely grateful to everyone supporting Earthion through official means. Pirated ROMs hurt small indie teams like ours. We’ve poured our hearts into this game and want people to enjoy it as intended. Your support makes a real difference."

The Steam version is currently the only official way to play the game, but it will also be coming to Switch, PlayStation and Xbox in September.

While Earthion has been developed for the Mega Drive, the Steam version is arguably a better way to experience it as it comes with a wide range of image filters, sound options, achievements and more. At just £14.99 / $19.99, it's hardly expensive, either – and it's well worth that amount of money.

"Koshiro and collaborator Makoto Wada sought to create the best possible shooter for the Genesis / Mega Drive, bound by the technical constraints of hardware that is now over 30 years old," is what we said in our 9/10 review. "They have achieved that goal in spectacular fashion, making this a must-have for fans of the genre and those who appreciate retro gaming in general."