Over the last couple of days, Taito has released a prototype of R-Gear, the "phantom sequel" to the 1994 arcade shoot 'em up RayForce digitally across PS4 & Nintendo Switch in Japan, marking the first time it has ever been made available as standalone title.

R-Gear, in case you're unaware, was initially planned to be the original follow-up to RayForce before it was cancelled in favour of creating RayStorm instead.

A non-playable demo reel of the title was included on the promotional CD RAY-RAY CD-ROM in the 90s, but the game itself would end up remaining unreleased until 2023 when a prototype was included as a pre-order bonus on the Amazon Japan Prime Day release, and Strictly Limited Game's physical releases in the West. This meant those who bought the game digitally at the time ended up missing out.

Now, though, it seems Taito has started to release the game on its own on storefronts, with copies being sold on the Japanese eShop and PlayStation store for 440 yen (roughly £2/$3).

No Steam version was announced. It's also unclear at present whether the game will be released individually on Western storefronts too.

According to its store page, the game is essentially a one-level demo, and features new music recorded by the former ZUNTATA member TAMAYO, as well as the option to play in multiplayer.

It also includes several elements, which would later be recycled in RayStorm.