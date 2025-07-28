In a livestream broadcast on its YouTube channel earlier today, AYANEO announced plans to release a new device called the AYANEO Pocket DS, which it is describing as the "world's first flip dual-screen Android handheld".

The announcement follows the release of AYANEO's Windows-based Flip 1S DS earlier this month, and comes at a time when more and more handheld manufacturers seem to be releasing dual-screen products in the hopes of beating their competitors to the punch.

Over the last year, for instance, we've seen products like OneXPlayer's Android-based OneXSugar hit the market, offering players a rotatable device that can transform from a single-screen to a dual-screen platform; while Retroid, one of AYANEO's biggest rivals, also released a dual screen add-on for its existing Android-powered machines, including the Retroid Pocket 4 Pro, Retroid Pocket Mini, and Retroid Pocket 5.

According to the slides accompanying the AYANEO announcement, the new Pocket DS device is being created in collaboration with Qualcomm and will make its public debut at the Qualcomm Snapdragon booth at ChinaJoy 2025 (an event scheduled to take place between August 1st and 4th at the Shanghai New International Expo Center).

It has been in development for roughly one year, and has been specifically designed for "retro dual-screen enthusiasts and geek gamers".

No information was offered about it cost or a potential release date, though AYANEO's CEO Arthur Zhang did share a quick look at a prototype of the device and elsewhere it was also noted that "mass production" had already begun.

This was one of many new devices shown off during the livestream, which will be releasing sometime between now and the end of 2026, with the company also revealing the Game Boy-inspired AYANEO Pocket Vert, and the "budget friendly" Pocket Fit — the latter of which will be released under AYANEO's new low-affordable sub-brand KONKR.