Update [ ]:

MidRetro's N64 FPGA clone M64 will cost $199, it has been revealed.





$199 at launch, exclusive to the waitlist. Because inflation isn't nostalgic. ICYMI: M64 is coming.$199 at launch, exclusive to the waitlist. Because inflation isn't nostalgic. pic.twitter.com/tuEid9kiD4 July 24, 2025

Original Story: VR pioneer and Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey caused a stir in the world of retro gaming with the ModRetro Chromatic recently and has made no secret of the fact that he's keen to produce other consoles in the future.

He's just dropped a reasonably obvious hint about what's coming next with a post on social media which teases a new N64 console (as spotted by Retro Dodo). The post contains a quote from The Matrix and appears to be asking people to pick between two potential logos for the new system.

Given that the Chromatic uses FPGA technology, it's fair to assume that this new console will, too—which means it will be going up against the Analogue 3D, another FPGA N64 clone that's coming this year.





You take the blue pill - the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill - you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."pic.twitter.com/fktoC96HvB "This is your last chance. After this, there is no turning back.You take the blue pill - the story ends, you wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You take the red pill - you stay in Wonderland and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes." @modretro March 18, 2025

Luckey and ModRetro CEO Torin Herndon have both said the company plans to release an FPGA-based Game Boy Advance console in the future, but it looks like the N64 will be next in line.

"ModRetro's mission with the Chromatic was to give both hardcore and lapsed Game Boy fans a modern-day take on the system which is as faithful as possible to Nintendo's original vision, and in that regard, it has succeeded – and the fact that it's supporting the device with its own range of games is commendable," is what we said when we reviewed the $200 Chromatic at the end of last year.

While the system has clearly found plenty of fans, Luckey's position as a somewhat divisive character in American politics has resulted in calls to boycott ModRetro's products in favour of FPGA-based alternatives.