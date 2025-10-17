Nightdive Studios has released a brand new "definitive update" for its Steam & GOG reissue of Harlan Ellison's cult-classic horror adventure game I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream.

Loosely based on a short story that Ellison wrote in 1967, the video game of I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream, if you're unfamiliar, takes place in a dystopian reality where a group of humans are subjected to endless experiments by a malevolent AI named AM.

Players inhabit five unique characters, with the cast including several playable characters with controversial or traumatic backgrounds. This includes a once-brilliant gay scientist turned straight and transformed into a simian; a victim of rape; and an ex-Nazi scientist, to name a few. Assuming control of these characters, players will act out twisted psychodramas inspired by elements of each person's background, with each player being free to make good or immoral choices as they progress through the adventure.

Nightdive Studios originally brought to Steam and GOG in 2013, and released the game on consoles (PS4, PS5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) earlier this year. Now, though, the company has brought a bunch of new features to the game on PC, with this update improving controller support, introducing achievements and cloud saves, and delivering bonus content (in the form of a localized manual and a jukebox to play the game's soundtrack.

Here's what you can expect:

Added modern menu options, allowing players to customize their experience as they prefer (screen size adjustments, background image selection, visual filters, aim sensitivity).

Added in-game bonus content, including a fully localized manual and jukebox with the complete I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream soundtrack.

Improved controller support, added pre-set shortcuts for smoother and more intuitive gameplay.

Added an achievement system to encourage exploration and extend replayability.

Added cloud saves, game progress is now stored and linked to the player’s account, allowing the game to continue being played across different devices.

The update is entirely free to those who already own the game. But if you don't, the game is listed for £8.50 on Steam and £6.99 on GOG.