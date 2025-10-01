ININ Games and Smallthing Studios' prequel to the point-and-click classic Simon the Sorcerer, Simon the Sorcerer: Origins, is set to arrive later this month for consoles and PC, but it isn't the only fantasy point-and-click adventure that adventure fans should have on their radar.

That's because, as we recently discovered, it appears there is another promising magic-based comedy adventure that is in the works, which is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and also looks to be well worth keeping an eye on.

Broken Relic, as this brand new adventure game is called, is the debut indie title from developer Pablo "Sandpenguin" Morales, who has previously worked at companies like Ubisoft, Rebellion, and King, on games like Rainbow Six: Siege, Sniper Elite 5, and Farm Heroes Saga.

He has described it as "a love letter" to the genre that companies like LucasArts and Sierra made famous, and has also referred to it on Steam as a mix of beloved adventure games like Discworld, Simon the Sorcerer, and The Secret of Monkey Island, promising plenty of "clever puzzles and silly jokes".

The story of the game follows the journey of a young apprentice named Tim, who accidentally releases an ancient evil one day and must then set out to reclaim the broken pieces of a powerful relic needed to re-imprison the malevolent force, which have been scattered across the land. Along the way, players will interact with a bunch of strange and talkative characters, with the demo that is available now featuring everything from sleepy professors to grouchy mailmen and snotty scribes.

The game appeared on Kickstarter last month, hoping to raise £10,000 and has since generated £13,103 in funding from its backers. There's still time, however, if you still want to add to that amount, with a number of stretch goals for things like a Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 port and versions for iOS and Android being listed on the website.

Here are some of its core features, courtesy of its developer:

Intuitive point-and-click interface.

Richly detailed pixel art visuals.

Professionally voiced dialogues (English).

Original atmospheric soundtrack.

Clever puzzles designed for a satisfying player experience

Available for PC, Mac, and Linux. (Steam+itch.io)

The digital version of the game for PC is available to back now for £15 and is scheduled to release in December 2026, with a big box physical option also being offered, which has an estimated delivery date of December 2027.