D4 Enterprise, the company behind the EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues for Nintendo Switch, is bringing another MSX title to the Nintendo platform later this week.

This time, it is the turn of the 1986 action RPG Aramo, with the game being scheduled to launch tomorrow on October 2nd on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Developed by the Japanese developer Zainsoft (back when it was still called Seinsoft), Aramo is the fourth release from the developer to be given the EGGCONSOLE treatment since the series first began, following the reissuing of the MSX and PC-88 versions of the action RPG Tritorn and the PC-88 platformer/shooter game Mirai.

It is a title that focuses on the story of a person who has crash-landed on a strange planet and finds themself having to explore a long-dead ultra-advanced civilization, in search of a way home.

The game primarily features an isometric perspective, with players having to guide a green figure through a blocky maze-like terrain discovering items and battling aliens. However, occasionally, the camera will switch upon the player entering a dungeon to a more manageable top-down perspective, which is slightly similar to that seen in The Legend of Zelda (which was released the very same year).

The combat, meanwhile, is a variation on the bump-combat seen in games like Xanadu, Ys, and Xak, where players will attack by running into the enemy. It is also possible, though, to acquire a firearm later on, which allows players to shoot projectiles from a safe distance. As with many games of the era, mapping your surroundings and taking a note of important landmarks is key to getting ahead and avoiding frustration. There's also the ability to level up from fighting enemies, which is where the RPG element comes in.

The game will be priced at $6.49 or £5.39, depending on your region, and, unlike other EGGCONSOLE releases, most of its text seems to be in English as opposed to Japanese, making it playable despite the lack of localization.