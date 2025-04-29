Sein Soft's 1986 sci-fi shooter Mirai has been announced as the next classic Japanese computer game coming to the Nintendo Switch, as part of D4 Enterprise's ongoing EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues.

According to the company's website, the PC-88 version of the game will arrive on the Nintendo eShop on May 1st (this Thursday), marking the first time it has been reissued on a home console, to our knowledge. As far as we're aware, the game was previously only available for PC-88, PC-98, Sharp X-1, and Windows computers via Project EGG.

Mirai takes place in a distant feature where human life has been wiped out and humans have been forced to migrate to space. Players take control of a mysterious soldier, who has been tasked with exploring the "Reinbow Nebula" — an area of space comprised of six distinct planets ruled by a single, hostile force.

The game is described on the store page as "a unique title" with a "notably high" difficulty, which features levels split into two separate stages. One stage, for instance, sees players take to the skies with a jetpack to take part in aerial battles, with fuel management being important for staying alive. Meanwhile, the second has players travel underground, where they will partake in hand-to-hand combat. All of this is rendered in a side-on view, which was common to action RPGs of the time.



The game will cost＄6.49. Here is a link to its store page.