Undeadline. Thanks to Retro-Bit, we've seen insanely rare Sega Genesis games like Gleylancer and Eliminate Down get physical releases in the West, and the company is back at it again with T&E Soft's unique shmup





Originally released on the MSX2 and ported to the Mega Drive exclusively in Japan, Undeadline was directed and designed by Tokihiro Naito, and is similar to games like Elemental Master in that you're controlling a person rather than a ship.





It's one of the rarer Sega Mega Drive games, so the news that it's getting a more affordable re-release is very welcome indeed.



"Count Brahzen and his demonic army have encroached on the Kingdom of Zidane in search of a relic that would allow him to revive an ultimate weapon," says Retro-Bit's PR. "King Fahrenheit II and his forces were able to hold the line and fend off the invasion for the time being. He has tasked the fighter Leon to find the Soul of Roshufa before Brazhen can locate it. You must guide Leon through seven brutal stages and bring an end to this war once and for all."









Here's what makes this one so special:

First official release outside of Japan

Localized by Nathan Deren with Translations by Jonathan Antonioli

Midnight Soul Cartridge for Genesis and Mega Drive Consoles

Full-color instruction manual

Individually numbered commemorative slipcover

Reversible cartridge inlay sleeve featuring exclusive artwork from Zander Martinez of Zander6comix

Celebratory art card set from Zander Martinez of Zander6comix

Pre-orders are open from today until August 10th.