Update #2 [ ]: Since we last posted about R-Type Delta: HD Boosted, there's been a couple of further updates about City Connection's enhanced remake of the PS1 title.

Not only has the publisher Clear River Games announced that it will be releasing R-Type Delta: HD Boosted on the same day as the Japanese version launches (across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Nintendo Switch), but it also confirmed that the game will make a playable appearance at Gamescom — the games industry event that is set to kick off tomorrow at the Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

According to the publisher, the game will be available to play in Hall 10.2, which is designed on the Gamescom website as the official Retro Area. So if you want to check the game out before its release on November 20th and happen to be in Germany for the event, here's the perfect opportunity for you to do just that.





The same dark, iconic shooter, now with modern enhancements! New music, razor-sharp graphics, and all the intensity you remember.

Update #1 [ ]:

City Connection has announced the Japanese release date for R-Type Delta: HD Boosted.

According to the social media page for City Connection, it will release on November 20th in Japan, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (Steam). No announcement, however, has been made (as of yet) about whether this date will also apply to its English release.

Per the announcement, the game will feature 60fps and HD visual, with the option to switch back to the graphics from the 1998 release. In addition to this, it will also feature a bunch of newly arranged tracks from Masahiko Ishida (R-Type II, Image Fight), as well as USP (R-Type Delta), and Chris Hülsbeck (R-Type for C64 and Amiga).

It will be available to buy in Japan digitally, as well as in three physical packages for Nintendo Switch and PS4. This includes a standard edition (¥4,950), an R-Typer’s edition (¥12,650), and an R-Typer’s Premium edition (¥19,800).

The R-Typer's edition will include a CD, containing the original OST and newly "Boosted" arrangements, a fan book containing art and interviews, and a poster. The R-Typer’s Premium edition, meanwhile adds a reprint of the 1991 Irem newsletter "Dragonfly", a lenticular card, and 9 metallic B5-sized posters featuring artwork from across the series.

Original Story: Irem's R-Type series is one of the most iconic in shmup history, and almost all of the games in its lineage are worth a look—but there's one title which stands out as a clear favourite with many fans, and that's 1998's R-Type Delta, released initially on the PS1.

A 2.5D effort that made excellent use of the PlayStation's (then) powerful hardware, Delta is getting a second stab at success thanks to the efforts of City Connection and Clear River Games, who have announced that R-Type Delta: HD Boosted will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (Steam) this year.

We're also getting R-Type Tactics 1& 2 Cosmos in 2025, so it's shaping up to be a good year for fans of the franchise.