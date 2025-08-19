As spotted by IGN, a new image has surfaced from the set of Legendary's upcoming Street Fighter film, giving us our first look at what Cody Rhodes' Guile might look like.

Well, sort of.

You see, the image, which was originally posted on Instagram by the actor, comedian, and podcaster Andrew Schulz (who is also playing the wannabe martial artist Hibiki in the film) isn't actually of Rhodes at all, but instead aimed at just his shadow, leaving a lot still up for interpretation over what the actor will look like in the full costume.

One thing that is unmistakable, though, from the image shared is that the WWE wrester appears to be donning the character's signature flat-top hairstyle, suggesting the filmmakers aren't shying away from the more outlandish elements of the character's design.

This makes a change from Jean-Claude Van Damme's earlier portrayal of the character in the 1994 Steven E. de Souza-directed film, where Guile instead sported a somewhat half-hearted slicked back hairstyle, which tried the bare minimum to match the original video game design.





(IG | andrewschulz) A teaser of Cody Rhodes as Guile on the set of the Street Fighter movie 👀(IG | andrewschulz) pic.twitter.com/DD1nO71oOe August 18, 2025

In case you've not been following the history of the project, it was first revealed that Legendary had acquired the film and television rights to Street Fighter back in 2023, with the Australian twin filmmakers Michael and Danny Phillipou (Talk To Me) originally being slated to direct the movie for a March 20th, 2026 release date.

However, in 2024, the duo were forced to drop out of the project after encountering scheduling conflicts while making their original horror film Bring Her Back, with the Bad Trip & The Eric Andre Show director Kitao Sakurai announced to be taking over directing duties on the video game adaptation.

Following this, it was then revealed that the distributor Sony had dropped the film from its 2026 release calendar, before a string of casting announcements began to be published earlier this year (originally via entertainment sites like Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter).

Rhodes's involvement with the project was first alluded to back in July of this year, and followed some fan speculation online that the Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson might be playing the character instead.