It looks like Legendary's Street Fighter movie could potentially be in trouble again, with Variety reporting that the film has been removed from Sony's release calendar for 2026.

Originally announced back in April 2023, the upcoming movie adaptation of Capcom's classic fighting series has had something of a bumpy ride on the way to the big screen, with its original directors (Talk to Me's Danny and Michael Philippou) being forced to leave the production last year due to a scheduling conflict with their A24 project Bring Her Back.

In spite of that, though, Sony Pictures seemingly had a ton of confidence in Legendary and Capcom keeping the project on schedule, announcing back in June 2024 that it was planning to bring the film to theatres on March 20th, 2026.

Earlier this year, in February, there was some positive news when the Hollywood Reporter shared the announcement that The Bad Trip & The Eric Andre Show director Kitao Sakurai had come onboard as a replacement. But it now looks like Sony doesn't expect things to progress quite as quickly as they initially planned, pulling the film from its release schedule for 2026.

According to the Variety article, no alternative release date has been given. There is also no information about the cast, plot, or writers as of yet.

As many will no doubt know, this isn't the first time Hollywood has tried to adapt Street Fighter into a movie, with Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, and Kylie Minogue famously starring in a 1994 adaptation of the popular fighting game that focused on Colonel Guile (played by Van Damme) and a gang of Street Fighters trying to take down the evil military dictator M. Bison (memorably portrayed by Julia).