A new open-source mod aims to transform Sega Genesis / Mega Drive consoles in one fell swoop.

Called "Open Heart", Dustin Odell's mod uses a Raspberry Pi Pico or compatible board to add TMSS bypass, a dual-frequency oscillator (for switching between NTSC and PAL), in-game reset and an overclock.

This mod effectively gives you a region-free console as well as a system which can deliver a processing boost to improve certain games—although it should be noted that overclocking, which is not enabled by default, can cause some titles to crash.

The new era for the megadrive/sega genesis has arrived, with an all in one mod! A video coming soon😉 pic.twitter.com/QUvjyJPGIh March 23, 2025

"Overclocking sets the CPU to the master clock/5 (stock is MCLK/7)," says the project's GitHub page. "This is about 10.74MHz on NTSC. Most games work well with this with a few exceptions of mild graphical glitching, but since this is out of spec for an 8MHz rated 68000, your results can, of course, vary."

To trigger the in-game reset, you have to hold down A+B+C+Start for a second. The overclock can be enabled by holding A+Start for a second. To switch region, the console's Reset button has to be held down for three seconds. The region is retained when the console is switched off.

If you fancy giving this a go, then head over here.