It's been a tough time for the location-based entertainment sector recently, with arcades all over the world closing down due to a lack of footfall.

While the glory days of the '80s and '90s are long since past, there are a few independent arcade operators still doing business – and another has joined the ranks in the British city of Southampton.

Founded by entrepreneurs Sasikumar Arumugam and Yi Li late last year, Totton Arcade was inspired by the success of other arcades in UK cities such as Leeds and Manchester.

Like those locations, Totton Arcade is filled with classic games rather than new releases. "A family trip to a modern arcade can be costly nowadays," explains Yi Li to the Daily Echo. "But we’ve gone retro – most of our games are between five and 30 years old – and people still love them. That means we can offer a much lower entry price, making this one of the most affordable entertainment options in southern England, especially during the school holidays."

Over 35 old-school arcade games are featured, including classics like Donkey Kong, Final Fight, Street Fighter II, Mario Kart DX and even a Neo Geo cabinet. There's also pinball, air hockey and a basketball shootout machine.

£8.99 will get you 50 minutes of unlimited play. "We didn’t want to see kids pestering their parents for more coins," says Li. "We wanted everyone to be able to relax and enjoy their time."

A special rate of £5.99 for SEN children and carers is also available, as the founders have stressed that they want Totton Arcade to be as inclusive as possible. "We want everyone to feel safe and included here," says Li. "We know from experience how hard it can be to find a venue that understands SEN."

