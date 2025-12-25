Remember the Star Fox 64 recompilation project Starship? It launched at the close of 2024 and was developed by Sonic Dreamcaster / Alejandro Javier Asenjo Nitti and Lywx, and brought the classic N64 title to PC and beyond.

Sonic Dreamcaster is back with a second recompilation project related to the game, this time making use of the N64Recomp by Wiseguy – the same technology used to make Zelda64: Recompiled.

The upside is that this project uses RT64 by DarioSamo as its graphics renderer, which is described by Sonic Dreamcaster as "the most accurate N64 HLE renderer out there," offering "better visual effects, automatic texture scrolling interpolation, better matrix interpolation and performance." Perfect audio accuracy is also promised.

Sonic Dreamcaster adds that this recompilation supports code mods right out of the box. "The difference is that code mods can contain behaviour changes to the game itself, such as a randomiser, by just copying the mod files inside the mods folder," says the developer.

However, as this new version of Star Fox 64 was developed alongside the Starship version, it shares a lot of code related to widescreen and interpolation enhancements, effectively giving you the best of both worlds.

"Starfox 64: Recompiled is compatible with Microsoft Windows, Linux (both ARM and x86), and MacOS from the get-go," says Sonic Dreamcaster. "The intention of the developer is for both ports to coexist and evolve on their own using different technologies."

You can read up more about the project's history here.