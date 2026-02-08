Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Final Fantasy Legend Nobuo Uematsu's Reaction To Yuzo Koshiro's SNES Debut



An old interview with Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu has revealed that he was somewhat intimidated when Quintet's ActRaiser arrived alongside the Super Famicom at the end of 1990:

"We kept saying to ourselves, “We’ll never be able to reach that level.” I remember that we then went back to our office and completely reworked the sound design of FFIV. But even after that, the final result was still inferior to ActRaiser. It was a game that was truly outstanding in terms of sound design."