Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (February 8th 2026) 1
Image: Bandai Namco

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Final Fantasy Legend Nobuo Uematsu's Reaction To Yuzo Koshiro's SNES Debut

An old interview with Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu has revealed that he was somewhat intimidated when Quintet's ActRaiser arrived alongside the Super Famicom at the end of 1990:

"We kept saying to ourselves, “We’ll never be able to reach that level.” I remember that we then went back to our office and completely reworked the sound design of FFIV. But even after that, the final result was still inferior to ActRaiser. It was a game that was truly outstanding in terms of sound design."

New "Dark Science-Fiction" Shoot 'Em Up Aims To Push The SNES Hardware

A new Super Nintendo shmup is on the way in the form of Super Storm Buster, a vertically-scrolling shmup with a "dark science-fiction atmosphere".

It will reportedly try to push the hardware by featuring "a very high number of projectiles on screen at the same time", as well as massive bosses that "take up a large portion of the screen".

Anbernic's Next Handheld Looks To Sony's Ill-Fated PS Vita For "Inspiration"

Anbernic's next handheld aims to clone Sony's PS Vita, it would seem.

The cunningly named Anbernic Vita and Vita Pro boast an almost identical design; there's no word on the specs as yet, however.

Taito's 1987 OutRun Clone 'Top Speed' Makes Its Debut On Modern Consoles

Taito's OutRun-esque driving game Top Speed made its debut on modern consoles this week as part of Hamster Corporation's ongoing Arcade Archives/Arcade Archives 2 series.

Released in 1987, Top Speed was created by a team inside Taito led by the Operation Thunderbolt and Chase H.Q. designer Hiroyuki Sako, and also featured music from Masahiko Takaki, a member of ZUNTATA (Taito's in-house band) with credits on games like Darius, Rastan, and Warrior Blade: Rastan Saga Episode III, among many others.

DOOM Is Coming To Evercade

While we don't know which games are included in this newly announced collection, it has been confirmed that the legendary DOOM series is coming to the Evercade family of systems this year.

Space Station Silicon Valley: Recompiled Brings Another N64 Classic To PC

Another week, another amazing recompilation project. Cellenseres' Space Station Silicon Valley: Recompiled uses N64: Recompiled to "statically recompile Space Station Silicon Valley into a native port with many new features, enhancements, and extensive mod support."

Rave Racer Is Coming Home

Long locked in the arcades, Namco's Ridge Racer sequel Rave Racer is finally getting the home console port it deserves. It's launching later this month as part of Hamster's Arcade Archives series.

Feature Of The Week: Legendary Localiser On Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, & The "Total Nightmare" Of Xenogears

In the second part of our exclusive interview with legendary localiser Richard Honeywood, we cover his time at Square Enix, where he worked on Dragon Quest and Xenogears, as well as many other projects. You can check out the first part here if you missed it.