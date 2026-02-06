Hot on the heels of the 'Funtastic' range, Analogue is releasing a new batch of limited-edition Analogue 3D systems, this time based on five unreleased N64 prototypes.

"We tracked down five color variants that were officially prototyped for the original Nintendo 64," says the company.

"They were real. They were manufactured. They were never released. We spent over a year perfectly color matching the original prototype colors. Identical to the official, but unreleased originals. We're finishing history, decades later."

The available colours are Extreme Green, Atomic Purple, Ocean, Ghost and Glacier. They cost $299.99 each and have matching 8BitDo 64 Bluetooth controllers ($44.99 each).

These editions go on sale on February 9th at 8am PST and ship on February 10th. The controllers ship in April.

They can be ordered directly from Analogue's website.