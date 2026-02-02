Nobuo Uematsu is one of the most acclaimed composers of video game music the world has yet known; his work on the Final Fantasy series is globally recognised, and with good reason.

However, even Nobuo is humble enough to know when he's witnessing true greatness, and a social post from Game 'n Lärm has reminded us of one such moment.

The clip is taken from a 2010 interview with Uematsu in which the incredible impact of Quintet's ActRaiser is discussed. Released soon after the arrival of the Super Famicom in 1990, this mixture of action and 'God Sim' remains a firm favourite with players – so much so that it received a remake a few years back.

However, it was the game's stunning soundtrack – composed by the equally esteemed Yuzo Koshiro – that really made Uematsu sit up and take notice.

Around 2011, I made a video about ActRaiser. It included a segment from an interview with Nobuo Uematsu in which he explained that the quality of the music and sound in Quintet’s game forced them to completely rethink the sound of Final Fantasy IV. Subtitled in EN : www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2IO... — Game 'n Lärm (@michelentongs.bsky.social) 2026-02-02T13:37:21.466Z

During the interview, the composer is asked about a common story that suggests ActRaiser's music influenced his work on Final Fantasy IV:

"Yes, that's true. However, rather than calling it an influence, the music for FFIV was already almost finished by the time ActRaiser was released. And when ActRaiser finally came out, we were all like, “It’s out!" It may have been the first RPG released on the Super Famicom. Our first RPG on that console was highly anticipated, and of course, we wanted it to be a success. ActRaiser was released before our game, and its sound was completely different from ours. In that respect, our work was clearly inferior in terms of sound quality. So when the sound programmer and I listened to the sounds of ActRaiser, it gave us goosebumps.

We kept saying to ourselves, “We’ll never be able to reach that level.” I remember that we then went back to our office and completely reworked the sound design of FFIV. But even after that, the final result was still inferior to ActRaiser. It was a game that was truly outstanding in terms of sound design."

Koshiro himself was asked about this back in 2019 by Red Bull Music Academy, and relays an amusing ancedote regarding the Final Fantasy legend's facial hair: