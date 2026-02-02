Analogue has just released firmware update 1.2.0 for its Analogue 3D FPGA system, and it comes with a wide selection of new features and improvements.

You can read the full changelog below, but two of the more noteworthy additions are the ability to force progressive scan in games that support it and compatibility with the Nintendo Switch Online N64 controller.

"Force Progressive Output removes interlacing and provides superior image quality over de-interlacing by delivering the full original image every frame," says Analogue. "This modifies the Video core to output the full framebuffer instead of the CRT interlaced image — a feature unavailable on the original system — while keeping video post-processing true to the original."

The company adds that "Force Progressive Output may not be fully supported with certain games, such as menu screens that use field rendering. Some games may exhibit graphical issues when this feature is enabled. Overclocking may improve the performance of this feature."

As noted by RetroRGB, EverDrive maker Krikzz has confirmed that the update also improves compatibility with flash carts considerably.

Here are the full update notes:

General

Fix: Compatibility issue with some 4K displays and switches

Fix: Issue with corrupted OS graphics

Fix: Compatibility issue with HDMI CEC/eARC

Fix: Issue with audio clipping/saturation

Core

New: Added CPU feature MI Repeat and EBus

Fix: Issue with CPU COP0

Fix: RSP interlock issue and improved its timing accuracy

Fix: RDP pipeline timing issues

Fix: cartridge open bus exception

Fix: cartridge timing when overclocked

Fix: Issue with disabling Expansion Pak affecting Space Station Silicon Valley (USA)

Fix: video cropping affecting Gauntlet Legends

OS

New: The Library now tracks and displays total playtime per game

New: The Library now shows when each game was added

New: Added a 'Special Thanks' section to the About menu

New: Library info now indicates Expansion Pak and Controller Pak support

New: 'Force Progressive Output' (beta) Force Progressive Output removes interlacing and provides superior image quality over de-interlacing by delivering the full original image every frame. This modifies the Video core to output the full framebuffer instead of the CRT interlaced image — a feature unavailable on the original system — while keeping video post-processing true to the original

Improved: Auto overclock behavior

Improved: Cartridge detection

Improved: System boot time

Improved: OS visual polish

Improved: ‘Force Original Hardware’ setting to disable 32-bit color

Improved: ‘Reset to Default’ hotkey in the Configure menu is now mapped to C-Up

Improved: Library information accuracy for multiple games

Improved: General stability improvements

Controllers