Analogue has just released firmware update 1.2.0 for its Analogue 3D FPGA system, and it comes with a wide selection of new features and improvements.
You can read the full changelog below, but two of the more noteworthy additions are the ability to force progressive scan in games that support it and compatibility with the Nintendo Switch Online N64 controller.
"Force Progressive Output removes interlacing and provides superior image quality over de-interlacing by delivering the full original image every frame," says Analogue. "This modifies the Video core to output the full framebuffer instead of the CRT interlaced image — a feature unavailable on the original system — while keeping video post-processing true to the original."
The company adds that "Force Progressive Output may not be fully supported with certain games, such as menu screens that use field rendering. Some games may exhibit graphical issues when this feature is enabled. Overclocking may improve the performance of this feature."
As noted by RetroRGB, EverDrive maker Krikzz has confirmed that the update also improves compatibility with flash carts considerably.
Here are the full update notes:
General
- Fix: Compatibility issue with some 4K displays and switches
- Fix: Issue with corrupted OS graphics
- Fix: Compatibility issue with HDMI CEC/eARC
- Fix: Issue with audio clipping/saturation
Core
- New: Added CPU feature MI Repeat and EBus
- Fix: Issue with CPU COP0
- Fix: RSP interlock issue and improved its timing accuracy
- Fix: RDP pipeline timing issues
- Fix: cartridge open bus exception
- Fix: cartridge timing when overclocked
- Fix: Issue with disabling Expansion Pak affecting Space Station Silicon Valley (USA)
- Fix: video cropping affecting Gauntlet Legends
OS
- New: The Library now tracks and displays total playtime per game
- New: The Library now shows when each game was added
- New: Added a 'Special Thanks' section to the About menu
- New: Library info now indicates Expansion Pak and Controller Pak support
- New: 'Force Progressive Output' (beta)
- Force Progressive Output removes interlacing and provides superior image quality over de-interlacing by delivering the full original image every frame. This modifies the Video core to output the full framebuffer instead of the CRT interlaced image — a feature unavailable on the original system — while keeping video post-processing true to the original
- Improved: Auto overclock behavior
- Improved: Cartridge detection
- Improved: System boot time
- Improved: OS visual polish
- Improved: ‘Force Original Hardware’ setting to disable 32-bit color
- Improved: ‘Reset to Default’ hotkey in the Configure menu is now mapped to C-Up
- Improved: Library information accuracy for multiple games
- Improved: General stability improvements
Controllers
- New: Support for Switch Online N64 controller*
- New: 8BitDo N64 Modkit now supports switching between Virtual Controller Pak and Rumble Pak*
- New: Automatic reminder when 8BitDo 64 controller is out of date or not in D-mode