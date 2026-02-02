If you're familiar with AYANEO, you'll know the Chinese company follows a very strict pattern for its hardware launches.

First, there's the tease; then, the announcement; and then, the crowdfunding campaign. This strategy has clearly worked well for AYANEO up to this point, as it has adopted it for every single hardware release – but, in light of recent criticism, it seems the firm is open to change.

That change starts with the Pocket S Mini, a Snapdragon G3x Gen 2-powered 4:3-ratio handheld which was announced a while back. Unlike its forerunners, this attractive portable is available to order right now – no crowdfunding campaign required.



4:3 LCD Screen,Full-metal CNC middle frame

Snapdragon® G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform

RGB Hall Effect joystick + Hall Effect trigger

6000mAh large battery

Designed for retro gaming enthusiasts🔥

The Pocket S Mini boasts the same premium design language as the Pocket S, and starts at $319 (8GB RAM, 128GB memory). The 12GB/256GB model is $399, while the top-spec 16GB/512GB is $479.

If you're keen to pick one of these up, then you'll want to act fast as those prices only last until February. After that point, the price will increase by $80 for each model.

Orders are expected to ship in the next week or so, which is an unusual thing to say about any AYANEO device.