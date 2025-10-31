Update #2 [ ]:

AYANEO has revealed the full specs for its delayed Pocket Play device.

It will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset, which should be good enough for some pretty high-level emulation. There's also a 6.8'' OLED, 2400x1080 pixel screen with a 165Hz refresh rate.



Update #1 [ ]:

AYANEO's upcoming smartphone has been shown off for the first time, and it's really trying to imitate the Sony Ericsson Xperia Play.

The Android-based device will have a sliding mechanism which reveals its gaming controls, which consist of a D-pad, two touch pads and the usual four-button cluster.

On the back, there are two cameras and an LED flash.

The Pocket Play will be launching on Kickstarter soon. You can sign up for updates now.

Original Story [ ]: AYANEO, which is famous for its handheld gaming devices built around Windows and Android, has revealed that it's putting its considerable talents into making a smartphone.

The silhouette of the AYANEO Phone has been shown on social media, along with some fairly lofty claims.

AYANEO’s first mobile phone is coming

When mobile phone meets the soul of gaming handheld

REMAKE the retro

Reviving familiar emotions right in your hands

AYANEO Phone

A mobile phone truly made for gamers

The device features a three-camera setup, which is a fairly standard design choice on high-end phones these days.

It remains to be seen how the gaming side of the device is delivered, but with numerous bolt-on controller options available on the market these days, that's potentially one avenue AYANEO could pursue.

We'll report back on the AYANEO Phone when more information is available.