Despite the incredible volume of affection that exists for the legendary racing series WipEout, it's amazing that we've not had a regular supply of sequels over the past few years.

The most recent WipEout entry – 2021's Merge – wasn't even a proper WipEout; it was a card-based smartphone game that simply used the brand to generate interest.

With Sony seemingly content to allow the franchise to remain dormant, it falls to other developers to scratch that anti-grav itch. We've had titles like Fast Fusion, BallisticNG, Pacer and Redout 2, all of which have tried to replicate the speed, look and sound of WipEout – and now there's another to add to that list.





Coming to PC in 2026



Typ1 Games' AGX GP is described as a "heart thumpingly fast, Anti-Gravity racing game" with "lightning‑fast action and Xtreme ability‑based gameplay, will push your reactions and skills to the limit." It's currently in development for PC.

Each vehicle’s 'Xtreme' abilities can be used to "build blistering speed, win races, and conquer varied challenges" across more than 25 "adrenaline‑fueled, highly replayable tracks." The game promises "deceptively simple mechanics that immerse you into a true competitive 'flow state'".

It perhaps has more in common with the aforementioned Fast Fusion, as it doesn't seem that weapons will feature in the action – but there's no denying the visual influence of WipEout.

There are over 125 challenges across 7 different game modes and 3 different speed classes, which adds up to more than 375 events — "from full-scale Racing Championships to competitive skill-based trials, every event pushes your abilities to the limit."

You'll also be able to customise your craft and relive your favourite moments in the photo mode. Meanwhile, online leaderboards will help you see how you shape up against the competition. Online play is also promised, and the developers are aiming for 4K at 120 fps on 'recommended' spec PCs. On Steam Deck, you can expect 60 fps performance.

If this all sounds like something you'd be keen to play, then keep an eye out for AGX GP later this year – it's currently scheduled for release in Q3. You can add it to your Steam wishlist now.