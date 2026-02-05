Decompliation projects are big news these days, as they pave the way for coders to create native ports (or 'recompliations') for a wide range of systems.

Recently, we've seen titles like Star Fox 64 and Banjo-Kazooie get recompiled for other platforms, and now it's the turn of another classic N64 game: Space Station Silicon Valley.

As highlighted by Video Game Esoterica, Cellenseres' Space Station Silicon Valley: Recompiled uses N64: Recompiled to "statically recompile Space Station Silicon Valley into a native port with many new features, enhancements, and extensive mod support."

Released in 1998, Space Station Silicon Valley was developed by DMA Design (of GTA fame) and places you in control of a microchip-sized robot who must assume control of various animals to solve puzzles and overcome foes. It was also released on the Game Boy Color (in a predictably scaled-down form) and PS1 (under the alternative title, Evo's Space Adventures).

Upgrades in this new port include improved menus, high-framerate support, instant load times, and compatibility with the Steam Deck. It's not perfect, however, and there are some visual issues present. However, the developer says these will be addressed in a future version, and that wide-screen support and Ray Tracing (via RT64) are also on the way.

You'll need to supply your own copy of the North American 1.0 version of the game, but the good news is that Space Station Silicon Valley: Recompiled will automatically load assets from the ROM.