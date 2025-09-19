Update [ ]:

Matrix Creators has revealed that it will be releasing its pendulum-based arcade action game Saka-Doh: The Reversal Arts later this week.

The game, which is being developed by a group of Taito arcade legends and features the player character dangling upside down from a helicopter, will launch on Friday, February 6th, on Steam, and is described by its creators as "not an homage to classic arcade games nor a nostalgic recreation".

Instead, it is being pitched as an original game that was simply "never made back then", created now by people who were actually building arcade games in the 1980s." In other words, it isn't based on any pre-existing titles, but is said to carry forward "unfinished ideas and design instincts from that era".

The team is dubbing their approach “80s ALIVE”, which they claim translates as "not preserving the past" 1:1, but allowing "its design philosophy to remain active."

The premise itself looks pretty fun and original. But, unfortunately, on the store page on Steam, it states that the main promotional art for the game is AI-generated, which is pretty disappointing given how incredible Japanese arcade artwork was in the '80s and '90s.

It also seems some of the pixel art included within may also have been constructed from AI-generated imagery, which again tempers our excitement a bit and is a shame coming from a team of this kind of caliber. It's not exactly clear how extensive this is from the materials shown so far, but it's definitely something to be aware of before purchasing.

This includes the designer Kenji Kaido (Night Striker, Warrior Blade, and Cameltry); the sound designer and former Zuntata member Nakayama Raiden (Grid Seeker, Densha de GO!, Puzzle Bobble 2); and the pixel artist Kentaro Matsumura (Darius Gaiden, G-Darius, Puzzle Bobble 2), in addition to the programmer M-KAI (Judgement Silversword, Eschatos, Ginga Force) and creative supervisor and 35-year game industry veteran Hiroshi Makabe.

It has players take control of a martial arts student named Masao Sakamaki, who sets off on a perilous quest across the globe to find Misora Isakami, the daughter of his dojo master, who has mysteriously disappeared.

However, in a departure from your typical belt-scrolling beat 'em up, the protagonist doesn't have his feet planted safely on the ground but is instead being suspended from a helicopter in mid-air, where they will have to unleash their devastating kicks and punches on their opponents while being hung upside down (almost like a version of the childhood game of conkers).

According to the Steam page, which went live recently, players will be able to "chain [together] rapid strikes" and charge up their "Sen-Qi", which will allow them to take advantage of three levels of super moves to break through the swarm of enemy fighters.

The game will reportedly make its playable debut at Tokyo Game Show 2025, which is scheduled to take place this month, between September 25th and September 28th, in Japan, and has a Steam page available now that you can wishlist.