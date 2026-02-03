Anbernic is a company with a long history of cloning famous handhelds, and has already given us copies of the GBA, GBA SP and DS.

For its latest trick, the company is producing an emulation handheld which is inspired by the PS Vita – heck, it even uses the word 'Vita' (which is Spanish for 'life') in its branding.

The firm has announced two variants of the device in a new teaser video – the RG Vita and RG Vita Pro.

The PS Vita was the successor to the PSP, which sold over 80 million units. The Vita, on the other hand, is reported to have sold around 14-16 million units (depending on who you ask) and has gone down as a big disappointment for Sony.