The GBA SP's iconic clamshell design has already been cloned by emulation handheld makers via the Miyoo Flip and Anbernic RG35XX SP. Now, the latter company is back with the confusingly named RG34XX SP, which is a smaller, sleeker take on the GBA SP with analogue sticks and a revised screen.

Chances are, if you're interested in a device in this form factor you've probably purchased one of the above handhelds already—so is the $70 RG34XX SP worth a look?

Sit down with me as we find out...

Anbernic RG34XX SP Review: Design & Screen

As you'll know from my Anbernic RG35XX SP review, I loved the previous model. It boasted a great screen and a lovely design, making it one of my favourite emulation handhelds of 2024. The only downside was the fact that it was ever-so-slightly larger than a real GBA SP, and this reduced that all-important feeling of authenticity and familiarity somewhat.

The good news with this 2025 model is that Anbernic has gone back to the drawing board and redesigned the case so it's an almost identical match to Nintendo's iconic clamshell device.

Placing it side-by-side with the GBA SP, the RG34XX SP is pretty much spot-on in terms of its overall dimensions. It's roughly the same thickness, too.

The model I was sent by MechDIY mimics the colour scheme of the purple GameCube and Game Boy Color, but the Pikachu-yellow option is probably the one most people will opt for. It's so darn cute.

Of course, there's no cartridge slot for GBA games, and, when you open it up, you're presented with four face buttons and two analogue sticks. The latter are a somewhat controversial inclusion, just as was the case with the Miyoo Flip.

The sticks are simply located too far down the unit to be of any genuine use; it's not so bad if you're only using the left-hand stick, but for titles where both are in action, holding the RG34XX SP is a real balancing act. On the plus side, the sticks reside quite deeply in the casing and don't protrude too much.

The good news is that the GBA SP's tiny, low-travel D-pad has been replaced with a larger, more responsive alternative. It's definitely a big improvement over Nintendo's original design.

The RG34XX SP's 720x480 pixel screen has an aspect ratio of 3:2, which means it scales GBA visuals perfectly. It's clear that this was the main objective from Anbernic's perspective; as a platform for playing GBA games, it utterly excels. The panel is bright and colourful, too.

The downside is that playing anything that's not a GBA game means you're going to have to endure borders, but this isn't anything out of the ordinary when it comes to emulation devices—after all, it's impossible to have a screen ratio that perfectly suits every retro gaming system.

Anbernic RG34XX SP Review: Performance & Battery Life

The RG34XX SP is powered by the AllWinner H700, a chip we've seen a lot in recent times. The usual story applies here; this chip won't be taxed by 8 and 16-bit emulation, so consoles like the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Genesis and PC Engine all run faultlessly.

You'll also find that the vast majority of PS1 games are flawless, while systems like the PSP, N64 and Dreamcast are a little more hit-and-miss.

I don't want to labour the point, but the system's 3:2 display makes playing 4:3 content feel a little cramped, so if you're planning on doing that a lot, you might want to stick with the RG35XX SP.

The 3300mAh battery is good for around six hours of use, which is pretty standard on this kind of system these days.

Anbernic RG34XX SP Review: Specifications

Colour Yellow, Gray, Black, Indigo Screen 3.4-inch IPS full viewing angle, OCA full lamination/ 720*480 CPU H700 quad-core ARM Cortex-A53, 1.5GHz frequency GPU Dual-core G31 MP2 RAM LPDDR4 2GB Storage 64GB TF/MicroSD, Dual card slots, support TF card expansion, maximum 512GB WIFI/Bluetooth 2.4/5G WIFI 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 Battery Polymer lithium battery 3300mAH, lasting 6 hours Console specification Length 8.3cm; Width 8.2cm; Height 2.5cm; Weight 0.178kg TV out Yes (mini HDMI)

Anbernic RG34XX SP Review: Conclusion

Coming hot on the heels of the RG35XX SP, the RG34XX SP is a tough device to review, especially if you've already got a GBA SP-style emulation handheld in your collection.

On the plus side, the reduced footprint is an improvement over Anbernic's previous model and makes it feel closer to the real deal. I really love the form factor on this device, and the controls are better than they were on the original GBA SP.

It's a shame the screen has a 3:2 ratio, as this limits its appeal when you're running anything other than GBA games. As was the case with the Miyoo Flip, I'd also argue that the biggest selling point—the inclusion of dual analogue sticks—isn't actually as big a deal as you might expect, as they're uncomfortable to use.

Even so, if you're in the market for a clamshell emulation handheld that's as close as possible to the classic GBA SP, this comes highly recommended.

Almost identical to the real thing

The screen is perfect for GBA games

Capable of playing plenty of other systems Analogue sticks are awkward to use

The screen's aspect ratio makes some formats look cramped

Great 8/10

Thanks to MechDIY for supplying the Anbernic RG34XX SP used in this review.