Retro Games Ltd has revealed that it is re-releasing its C64 Mini micro-console in a new black colourway.

"The release is part of the 'Back In Black' campaign, a tribute to the vibrant underground C64 scene that's quietly flourished since the 1980s," says the company. "These are exceptional games made by fans, not factories, and are now presented in a definitive hardware format for collectors and newcomers alike. The Back In Black campaign is more than a product campaign - it's a salute to the coders, artists, and fans who've kept the C64 alive through decades of change."

This new version comes in a matte and gloss black finish, and features 25 pre-installed 'Neo-Retro' games, some of which have been exclusively revised for this release. Titles include Sam's Journey, Knights of Bytes, A Pig Quest and Hessian.

Also included is a USB joystick, which matches the system's black casing. The C64 Mini is about half the size of the original home computer, and outputs in 720p. Controllers connect via USB, and each game has four save state slots.

Here's the full list of pre-installed games:

Yeti Mountain

Spinning Image

Steel Ranger

A Pig Quest

Hessian

Joe Gunn: Gold Edition

Hunter's Moon Remastered

It's Magic 2

Runn 'N' Gunn

Guns 'N' Ghosts

Metal Warrior Ultra

Millie & Molly

Rocky Memphis: The Legend of Atlantis

Good Knight

Planet Golf

Nixy and the Seeds of Doom

PO Snake

Grid Pix

Caren and the Tangled Tentacles

Ooze: The Escape

Sam's Journey

Shadow Switcher

Pains 'N' Aches

Knight 'N' Grail

Galencia

Ben Jones, Commercial Director at PLAION REPLAI, had this to say about the news:

"THEC64 mini - Black Edition is more than just a colour change. This is a celebration of the passionate developers, artists, and fans who never stopped creating. Back In Black is about showing that retro still has edge, energy, and soul. The RGL team would like to thank the community that has kept the flame burning so brightly for over 40 years. This line up celebrates some of the very best games created by members of that same community, games that have continually pushed the boundaries of what was thought possible with THEC64 since its original release. We thank you, and we salute you."

C64 Mini: The Black Edition launches on October 24th, 2025.