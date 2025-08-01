Stenzek, the developer behind the excellent PS1 emulator DuckStation, has threatened to pull Linux support following issues with certain sectors of the community.

The developer's discontent stems from the fact that they are constantly being asked to fix broken DuckStation Linux packages created by third parties. As a result, he has submitted a pull request on PKGBUILD, a script used to create said DuckStation packages.

"It seems that Arch users would rather use broken packages and keep complaining to me instead of their packager," says Stenzek, before adding:

"I specifically forbid packages for DuckStation, and there's no way to request removal of these packages without handing my details over to a distribution I want nothing to do with. So this is step one. Next step will be removing Linux support entirely, because I'm sick of the headaches and hacks for an operating system that only compromises 2% of the userbase, and I don't even use myself. But I'm hoping the Linux community will be reasonable, because as someone giving up my free time and not being compensated in any way, I shouldn't have to deal with this."

As part of the aforementioned pull request, Stenzek adds: "I'm sick of dealing with people complaining about things broken by packagers. This is why we can't have nice things."

Initially, some were reporting that Stenzek intended to end support for Linux entirely, but the developer has since clarified their stance:

"Since people seem to be spreading misinformation (yay), let's make some things clear: Linux support is not being removed from DuckStation, I have no immediate plans to do that. I've created a deletion request for the AUR package that is causing headaches, if they can remove it, that solves everything and we can go back to business as usual. If they don't, then we'll see. I don't really feel like playing a cat and mouse game of making changes that prevent it from building/running in that environment, it's easier to just walk away."

Last year, the same developer threatened to shut down DuckStation entirely following a change of license.