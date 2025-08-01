Zvitor has produced a vast array of free-to-download fan games in recent years, with superhero titles being a particular focus. He's just updated Data East's 1991 brawler Captain America and The Avengers, and you can sample the results right now.

"Tell me the truth, if you played this game in the '90s, did you know who Vision was?" asks the developer. "If not, then just like I must have dreamed a lot about the Hulk or Thor in his place, here we are, another childhood dream of mine fulfilled, and also that of many of you. In the '90s, we had beat 'em ups much better than Captain America and The Avengers, but the thrill of playing with comic book characters made me really enjoy this one."

Zvitor's update gives you access to a whopping 20 different characters to play as, and it's possible to unlock 17 additional ones. These feature heroes from a wide range of Marvel properties, including Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four.

There's also a four-player co-op mode and a 'Hardcore' difficulty setting which adds in extra enemies and is "ideal" for four players. "The same applies to CPU co-op, which allows only 1 player with 3 pre-selected AI-controlled helpers," explains Zvitor.

You can grab this remake from Zvitor's site for free.