Acclaim and Software Creations' SNES & Sega Mega Drive / Genesis beat 'em up Spiderman and Venom: Maximum Carnage has just got a new fan reimagining for PC (and Android devices), adding in a ridiculous selection of heroes and villains for you to play as.

The new game was assembled by the Brazilian developer Zvitor and is made entirely in OpenBOR — a popular tool for creating fanmade beat 'em ups. Much like his previous reimagining of X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse from earlier this year (which we also covered), it was included in the past as part of his ambitious love letter to the world of Marvel Comics, Marvel Infinity War, but has now got a standalone release.

Speaking about the original title, Zvitor called it "possibly the most faithful game to the comics that I've ever seen", but that hasn't stopped the fan creator from making some fairly sizable changes to the game that will be immediately noticeable to fans.

The most obvious is the inclusion of multiplayer and the addition of an incredible number of playable guest characters that are available to pick from upon starting the game.

In contrast to the original, which only let you play as either Spider-Man or Venom, the game now starts with a whopping 19 characters to choose from, including Wolverine, Captain America, Daredevil, and the Fantastic Four.

That's not all either, as there are also apparently a further 12 characters to be unlocked after beating the game, with a bunch of Spiderman villains and the late great Stan Lee being included among them.

As Zvitor notes, other changes, meanwhile, include the removal of various cutscenes and several changes to the enemies you'll be facing off against. The developer has added in new street enemies from the game's sequel Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety, for example, to spice things up, alongside a new boss battle against the Sinister Six.

You can grab the game now from Zvitor's website, if you'd like to give it a try.