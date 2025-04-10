Toshiyuki Kubooka, the character designer and animation director of the Lunar series of JRPGs, has been speaking to Gematsu about the soon-to-be-released remasters.

While he has since stepped away from the world of game development, he has outlined some things he'd love to do if he was ever involved in another Lunar outing.

During the interview, Kubooka praises the visuals style of Shedworks' Sable, an open-world title from 2021.

Inspired by Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Star Wars and the work of legendary French artist Jean Giraud (aka Mœbius), Sable's look was especially appealing to Kubooka, who thinks the same look could be used in the Lunar series:

Its dry, Moebius-like aesthetic would suit LUNAR well. More importantly, I love how its events and gameplay are seamlessly integrated. Chibi-style characters are cute, but I always struggled with its stark contrast to the anime cutscenes. It would have been great if we were able to do something similar for LUNAR.

As well as working on video games such as Lunar, Lunar 2, Albert Odyssey: Legend of Eldean and Phantasy Star 0, Kubooka has enjoyed a successful career in the world of animation, with projects such as Giant Robo, Gunbuster, Berserk: The Golden Age and Yamato 2520 to his name.

Moebius might be familiar to Panzer Dragoon fans; he illustrated the Japanese cover of the original game.