Commodore International has just announced just its first official hardware in over 30 years under its new ownership — a new AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA-powered recreation of the Commodore 64, called the Commodore 64 Ultimate Edition (thanks TomsHardware for the spot).

Pre-orders for the the new computer are currently live, with three options being offered on its website. These include the Commodore 64 Ultimate: BASIC Beige ($299), the translucent, colour-changing Commodore 64 Ultimate: Starlight Edition ($349.99), and the gold Commodore 64 Ultimate: Founders Edition ($499.99).

Those who decide to order the console will get a fully assembled machine, featuring an AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA running a recreation of the original C64 motherboard said to be "at least 99% compatible with all 80s/90s games, cartridges, and peripherals", as well as HDMI video, Wi-Fi, and USB.

As has been pointed out in several places in reaction to the announcement, it appears this new product is based on the Ultimate 64 Elite-II board created by the engineer Gideon Zweijtzer, who is counted among the list of names on the Commodore website as "a launch partner".

On this website, it is stated that shipments for orders the company receives are expected go out in October or November of 2025, though there is some "small print" buried underneath the announcement video, which suggests these dates "are not guaranteed", and that the product design and features are still "subject to change", so you should bear that in mind before placing your order.

Here are the specs:

Core: AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA

Memory: 128MB DDR2 RAM, 16MB NOR flash

Video:

1080p @ 50Hz (PAL) or 60Hz (NTSC)

HDMI-certified

Virtually Zero-lag

DVI-compatible via HDMI

Analog via DIN-8: CVBS, S-Video, or RGB

Audio:

2 × SID sockets (6581/8580) with auto voltage and filter detection

UltiSID octal core FPGA SID emulation

SID-TAP header

Controls:

Rocker switch (power, reset, menu, freeze)

Storage & Compatibility:

USB thumbdrives: FAT, FAT32, exFAT

File formats: .D64, .D71, .D81, .G64, .T64, .TAP, .PRG, .ROM, and more

C64 OS support coming soon

Original Commodore 64 ROMs will be included under license or via guided ROM setup on first boot

ISO-9660 image support

Integrated Ultimate-II+ functionality with tape emulation and DMA loader

Keyboard:

66-key mechanical

Gateron Pro 3.0 55g switches

Original C64 layout and shapes

Full NKRO

70 RGB LEDs

Industry standard stabilizers and wires

Lighting:

Case and keyboard lighting thoughtfully integrated into motherboard and configurable via menu

Adjustable patterns, speeds, brightness

Christian "Peri Fractic" Simpson, the current "CEO" of Commodore International first announced his intentions to purchase the company on June 7th of this year on his YouTube channel Retro Recipes.

Then, in another video published a few weeks later, on June 30th, he revealed that he had been successful in these plans, putting together a team of familiar names from Commodore's history and acquiring the company for a "low seven-figure sum".

The money for this acquisition has still not been transferred over in full as payment has been deferred, but, according to the Commodore website, even if there does turn out to be any problems with the acquisition, it claims it has a contract with the previous IP owner that ensures that regardless of the final outcome "these machines can be manufactured as promised."