Commodore International has just announced just its first official hardware in over 30 years under its new ownership — a new AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA-powered recreation of the Commodore 64, called the Commodore 64 Ultimate Edition (thanks TomsHardware for the spot).
Pre-orders for the the new computer are currently live, with three options being offered on its website. These include the Commodore 64 Ultimate: BASIC Beige ($299), the translucent, colour-changing Commodore 64 Ultimate: Starlight Edition ($349.99), and the gold Commodore 64 Ultimate: Founders Edition ($499.99).
Those who decide to order the console will get a fully assembled machine, featuring an AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA running a recreation of the original C64 motherboard said to be "at least 99% compatible with all 80s/90s games, cartridges, and peripherals", as well as HDMI video, Wi-Fi, and USB.
As has been pointed out in several places in reaction to the announcement, it appears this new product is based on the Ultimate 64 Elite-II board created by the engineer Gideon Zweijtzer, who is counted among the list of names on the Commodore website as "a launch partner".
On this website, it is stated that shipments for orders the company receives are expected go out in October or November of 2025, though there is some "small print" buried underneath the announcement video, which suggests these dates "are not guaranteed", and that the product design and features are still "subject to change", so you should bear that in mind before placing your order.
Here are the specs:
Core: AMD Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA
Memory: 128MB DDR2 RAM, 16MB NOR flash
Video:
- 1080p @ 50Hz (PAL) or 60Hz (NTSC)
- HDMI-certified
- Virtually Zero-lag
- DVI-compatible via HDMI
- Analog via DIN-8: CVBS, S-Video, or RGB
Audio:
- 2 × SID sockets (6581/8580) with auto voltage and filter detection
- UltiSID octal core FPGA SID emulation
- SID-TAP header
Controls:
- Rocker switch (power, reset, menu, freeze)
Storage & Compatibility:
- USB thumbdrives: FAT, FAT32, exFAT
- File formats: .D64, .D71, .D81, .G64, .T64, .TAP, .PRG, .ROM, and more
- C64 OS support coming soon
- Original Commodore 64 ROMs will be included under license or via guided ROM setup on first boot
- ISO-9660 image support
- Integrated Ultimate-II+ functionality with tape emulation and DMA loader
Keyboard:
- 66-key mechanical
- Gateron Pro 3.0 55g switches
- Original C64 layout and shapes
- Full NKRO
- 70 RGB LEDs
- Industry standard stabilizers and wires
Lighting:
- Case and keyboard lighting thoughtfully integrated into motherboard and configurable via menu
- Adjustable patterns, speeds, brightness
Christian "Peri Fractic" Simpson, the current "CEO" of Commodore International first announced his intentions to purchase the company on June 7th of this year on his YouTube channel Retro Recipes.
Then, in another video published a few weeks later, on June 30th, he revealed that he had been successful in these plans, putting together a team of familiar names from Commodore's history and acquiring the company for a "low seven-figure sum".
The money for this acquisition has still not been transferred over in full as payment has been deferred, but, according to the Commodore website, even if there does turn out to be any problems with the acquisition, it claims it has a contract with the previous IP owner that ensures that regardless of the final outcome "these machines can be manufactured as promised."