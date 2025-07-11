While the original Donkey Kong is arguably one of the most famous (and important) games in Nintendo's history, its sequels are slightly less well-known and certainly struggled to match Kong's explosive debut in terms of commercial and critical acclaim.

Despite this, they actually enhanced and evolved the gameplay, with 1983's Donkey Kong 3 playing like a shoot 'em up – it even replaced Mario with the bug-buster Stanley. Its failure in North America mothballed the franchise for years, so it's understandable that it doesn't have quite as many fans as the 1981 original.

Flora & Fang: Guardians of the vampire garden Steam / Switch This arcade game, inspired by Donkey Kong 3 and featuring two cute vampires, launches today on Nintendo Switch. eShop: www.nintendo.com/us/store/pro... — NoSoloBits (@nosolobits.com) 2025-07-10T14:36:14.840Z

Fans do exist, however, and we'd assume that Magnus Fredriksson is one, as he's created a tribute to the coin-op in the form of Flora & Fang: Guardians of the Vampire Garden, which launched on Switch this week.

"Flora & Fang: Guardians of the vampire garden is a single-player or local co-op adventure that puts you in the shoes of one of two lovable vampire siblings, Flora or Fang, as they embark on a mission to safeguard their dad—the infamous Dracula's—precious pumpkin garden," reads the eShop page.

At just $6.99, this might be worth a look if you're a fan of Kong's third arcade outing. It's also available on Steam.