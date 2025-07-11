While the original Donkey Kong is arguably one of the most famous (and important) games in Nintendo's history, its sequels are slightly less well-known and certainly struggled to match Kong's explosive debut in terms of commercial and critical acclaim.
Despite this, they actually enhanced and evolved the gameplay, with 1983's Donkey Kong 3 playing like a shoot 'em up – it even replaced Mario with the bug-buster Stanley. Its failure in North America mothballed the franchise for years, so it's understandable that it doesn't have quite as many fans as the 1981 original.
Fans do exist, however, and we'd assume that Magnus Fredriksson is one, as he's created a tribute to the coin-op in the form of Flora & Fang: Guardians of the Vampire Garden, which launched on Switch this week.
"Flora & Fang: Guardians of the vampire garden is a single-player or local co-op adventure that puts you in the shoes of one of two lovable vampire siblings, Flora or Fang, as they embark on a mission to safeguard their dad—the infamous Dracula's—precious pumpkin garden," reads the eShop page.
At just $6.99, this might be worth a look if you're a fan of Kong's third arcade outing. It's also available on Steam.