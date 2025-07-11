German electro-pop composer Denis Karimani – better known as Remute – has cornered the market when it comes to creating albums which run on retro gaming hardware.

He's already produced albums for the SNES, C64, Game Boy and Mega Drive / Genesis, and now it's the turn of Commodore's iconic 16-bit home computer, the Amiga, which turns 40 this year.

Named Remute², the album has been composed entirely on the Amiga itself, and is designed to run on real Amiga hardware – with the CD32 being the preferred platform. However, it will also run on the Amiga 1200 and Amiga 4000, as long as you have a CD-ROM drive connected. The album is also playable on Amiga emulators.

This isn't just an aural experience, either; the computer is used to generate real-time visuals as the music plays.



Remute² runs on Amiga CD32/1200/4000/emulators and includes 15 new songs (in MOD-format), a player GUI, (3D-)visuals and + bonus stuff on the professionally pressed CD-ROM in a digipak.

"The cult home computer of the late 80s kickstarted the term 'multimedia' and flabbergasted users with awesome graphics and punchy sound capabilities way ahead of their time," reads the press release. "Many early acid-house, techno and rave artists and even contemporary musicians like Calvin Harris used an Amiga to record their music and spice things up with that special crunchy sound."

Fans are invited to "boot up" their Amigas and "enjoy Remute's authentic blend of catchy, somehow slightly gothic, electro-pop anthems like 'Realm Of Desperation' and 14 other songs ranging from ecstatic French house bangers, industrial techno cuts and deep ambient journeys - all made possible by the extremely versatile soundchip of the Amiga called Paula."

Remute will perform songs from the album at the German 'Amiga40' event on October 17th, 2025. You can check out the album here.