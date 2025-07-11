Japanese publisher Superdeluxe Games has revealed that the download console versions of Earthion have been delayed until September.

A social media post confirmed that "the release date for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series XIS has been postponed from July 31st to mid-September."

The PC / Steam version is still releasing on July 31st, as scheduled.

"We deeply apologise to everyone who has been looking forward to Earthion for the delay. We would appreciate your continued support."

The statement is co-signed by the developer, Ancient and Limited Run Games, which is handling distribution in the West.

Designed for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, Earthion was supposed to launch last year. The Mega Drive version has been pushed into 2026.