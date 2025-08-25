The 2005 PS2 title Cowboy Bebop: Tsuioku no Serenade (Cowboy Bebop: Serenade Of Reminiscence) has been translated into English by SonicMan69.

Developed by Chime and published by Bandai, the game is an action title based on the popular anime series. It focuses on a totally original storyline and allows players to assume the roles of Spike, Faye, and Jet.

The gameplay mixes combat, puzzle-solving, shooting, and vehicle-based segments. The popularity of the anime series means this is going to be of interest to a lot of people, but before you get your hopes up, the game itself is fairly mediocre.

There are some nice in-engine cutscenes, and the mixture of gameplay styles keeps things fresh, but Serenade Of Reminiscence sadly falls into the same trap as many of Bandai's attempts to adapt anime and manga series in the '90s and 2000s: it's all a bit cheap-feeling and underbaked.

Still, at least you can now understand the dialogue!