The 1990 Genesis / Mega Drive title Assault Suit Leynos has been blessed with a new fan-made patch which translates the dialogue and restores much of the content that was cut from the Western release, Target Earth.

The original Western version was censored and dumbed down, with story elements involving romance between characters and death sequences being cut from the North American release (it never got a European release).

This new patch – created by a team led by GoodLuckTrying – restores all the removed content as well as bringing "additional improvements" made possible by the fact that the ROM size has been boosted to 8Mb (1MB).

These enhancements include unique introduction screens for every mission and a Variable Width Font (VWF) "for cleaner, more readable dialogue".

It's worth noting that the patch has to be applied to the Japanese Assault Suit Leynos ROM, and not the North American Target Earth.

Assault Suit Leynos is part of the same series that includes Assault Suit Valken, which was localised as Cybernator in North America and Europe in 1993 (this would also be heavily censored).

A sequel was released for the Sega Saturn in 1997, and remained exclusive to Japan until very recently, when it was updated as part of the Saturn Tribute series.

A remake of the original Assault Suit Leynos was released on PS4 in 2015, and would come to PC the following year.