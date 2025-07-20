While using original media will always be the most authentic way of experiencing classic games, in recent years, we've seen a rise in the number of Optical Drive Emulators (ODEs) being produced for CD-based consoles – and Saturn has been blessed with several great options.

One of the most popular is the Fenrir, a solderless ODE which allows you to boot Saturn games from a MicroSD card.

Creator Ced has just announced not one but two new models of this popular ODE (thanks, Sega Saturn Shiro). The Fenrir Lite is capable of doing everything the previous model, the Duo (which was originally sold for $110), could do, but has a different board design and a lower price: €50 (approximately $58). It's currently on backorder until August 1st due to Ced being on holiday.

Here's a rundown of what it's capable of:

Support all models (20 / 21 / V-Saturn / Hi-Saturn / Tectoy)

Improved loading time with the SD card.

Support any microSD (and SDCard with an extender) of any size.

Easy to add games with the microSD.

Support .ccd/.iso/.bin and redump rips.

Support FAT32 and exFAT

Region free !

Support the Sega Saturn Movie Card

Model autodetection

Supports up to 2499 games per SD card.

IGR to return to the menu. (Press ABC + Start)

Supplied with 20 and 21 pins flex ribbon

As well as this new option, Ced has also revealed a next-gen version of the ODE. "A ‘better/faster/stronger’ Fenrir will be released,” Ced said on their Discord server. "I’ll share more [detail] when [I] have a [proof of concept]."

As we hinted at a moment ago, Fenrir isn't the only ODE available for the Saturn. There's also the Rhea / Phoebe and MODE, which, like the Fenrir, are fitted internally and usually require the removal of the console's original optical drive (there are options available for retaining this, however).

There are also other less invasive alternatives, such as the Satiator (which fits into the console's Video CD card port) and the Saroo (which plugs into the expansion port usually used for RAM and ROM carts).