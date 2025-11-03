Update [ ]:

The Kickstarter for the Vectrex Mini is nearing its conclusion – and is close to passing the £1 million mark.

At the time of writing, it has raised a staggering £953,173 with four hours remaining.

If you want to secure yours and help this campaign reach £1,000,000, head over here.



The Vectrex Mini has now hit £950k! And 5370 backers 🕹️ 📺



Close to one million pounds and also close to ther very FINAL stretch goal now, for all Kickstarter backers only



6 hours to go, last day

December 2, 2025

Original Story: The crowdfunding campaign for the Vectrex Mini is now live.

"At 50% the size of the original classic console, the Vectrex Mini features a 5-inch vertical AMOLED display that helps recreates the crisp, glowing vector graphics that defined the arcade era," says the team behind the system. "Whilst not a CRT (which would be impossible cost-wise and practically for production), the screen plays out very rich in colour and emits a strong visual."

Furthermore, the Vectrex Mini wireless Bluetooth controller "keeps the authentic analog feel of the original joystick, while modern touches like video output, SD card support, and a powerful ESP32 processor make it versatile and future-ready."

The console will come "preloaded with timeless classics including MineStorm II, Spike, Bedlam, and Cosmic Chasm — and you have the ability add your own ROMs including fan-made homebrew titles that have kept the Vectrex community alive for over 40 years."

Each bundled game includes "a vibrant physical coloured overlay, faithfully reimagined from the original Vectrex overlay to enhance the on-screen experience."

The Vectrex Mini will feature Wi-Fi connectivity and includes a clock mode that "displays the time, date, and weather, turning the Vectrex Mini into a stylish decorative piece when not in use."

Here are the available options:

Vectrex Mini



(With Bluetooth controller, 12 built-in games, 12 mini overlays, and regional stickers – US / Europe / Japan / 2025 Edition)

● Founder Edition: €99 / $115 / £87 / ¥17,500 (limited to the first 50 backers)

● Early Bird: €129 / $150 / £113 / ¥22,800 (limited to 300 backers for 24h)

● Standard Edition: €149 / $173 / £131 / ¥26,600

Vectrex Mini White Limited Edition



● Limited White Edition: €229 / $265 / £202 / ¥40,820 (numbered, limited to 250 units)

Add-ons & Packs

● 4 Official T-shirts (3 exclusive designs): €24 / $28 / £21 / ¥4,300

● Electric Lines – The Vectrex Art Book: €35 / $41 / £31 / ¥6,200

● Additional Bluetooth Controller: €75 / $87 / £66 / ¥13,300

● All-in Pack (console + controller + T-shirt + book): €269 / $313 / £235 / ¥47,800

(limited to 200 units)

● Multi-console packs: Black & White Pack, 5-pack, 10-pack