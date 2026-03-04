The classic PS2 title ICO has already been remastered once on PS3, but that hasn't stopped modder Sad_Origami from giving the original game a spruce-up.

A new texture pack has been previewed which allows you to run the original game under emulation with improved detail.



Here's a video preview and a download link! pic.twitter.com/NtMtOxFvSq ICO has been remastered by the legendary Sad_Origami. March 4, 2026

The pack includes designed menus and subtitles with a high-quality font, 8K (downscaled to 4K) textures for the environments, optimised performance with smaller texture size for small or distant detail and realistic clothing and dirt effects.

It's worth noting that the pack was created for the PAL (EU) version of the game, "due to being released later and having bug fixes."

"I call it remaster to poke fun at the PS3 version being called the same, despite only being a port," says Sad_Origami. "If you make Texture Packs, please don't call them remasters lol."

You can check out the work-in-progress pack here.