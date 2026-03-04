A new version of PPSSPP has been released, bringing some great new improvements to everyone's favourite PSP emulator.

Version 1.20 started rolling out to users yesterday and introduces a bunch of cool new features, including proper portrait mode support for iOS (in addition to improved portrait mode UI across several devices); support for aemu relay servers for making online multiplayer easier to set up; various touchscreen improvements; and native support for DualSense, DualShock, and Switch Pro controllers on Windows (including tilt controls).

There's also been a bunch of new games and regression fixes across a range of titles, both improving performance and addressing issues discovered in previous builds of the emulator.

PPSSPP 1.20 has been released! Lots of fixes, portrait mode on iOS, support for relay servers for easier multiplayer setup, etc.



Android is rolling out now, you'll get it soon if you installed from Play Store! iOS will take a little longer. Links to changelog and downloads: — PPSSPP - PSP emulator (@PPSSPP_emu) March 3, 2026

This includes fixes for numerous graphical glitches and broken visual effects, in the case of Tales of Phantasia, a solution to a save data issue in Silent Hill: Shattered Memories, and a bug preventing people from being able to play custom songs on Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories radio stations using the traditional AT3 file format. The soundtrack is also working again in Tony Hawk's Project 8, and there's reportedly no longer any random cutscene speedups while playing Power Stone 2, in the Power Stone Collection.

The list of improvements is quite lengthy, so we haven't covered everything here. But if you want to dive deeper, you can find the full list of changes on the emulator's website, along with additional insights from its creator, Henrik Rydgård.

As Rydgård states, the Android version on Google Play will "roll out slowly over multiple days" to catch any unwanted last-minute crashes or issues that may arise. So there may be a wait before you can update.

The iOS version, meanwhile, may take even longer, "due to the unpredictability of the App Store review process."

You can grab the latest version of the emulator here.