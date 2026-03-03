Fans of Japanese horror can now play one of the PS2's creepier and more unusual survival horror games in English, thanks to a new translation patch from the hacker DrewM-Hax0r.

The Tairyou Jigoku (otherwise known as The Overwhelming Hell) was a game developed by Tamsoft for D3 Publisher's Simple 2000 series in 2007 and has regularly described as one of the lesser-known entries in the budget range. Despite that, though, it has received some English coverage in the past, both in blogs from the time of release and in a notable video from the Horror YouTuber Eurothug4000 in 2023, which provided an excellent summary of the game, breaking down the story and some of the enemies you'll encounter, from various forms of creepy crawlies to disembodied hands and grotesque eyeballs.

For those unfamiliar, The Tairyou Jigoku is a horror game inspired by Alice in Wonderland. It puts players in the shoes of Erika, a student who travels to her school classroom one night to retrieve her missing phone, only to have it taken by a well-dressed rabbit.

Chasing the rabbit down the hallways of her school, she winds up travelling through a portal to an alternate dimension, discovering a world inhabited by giant bugs and other monstrous enemies that you'll need to stomp, splat, and throw, in order to keep up the pursuit and finally track down your phone.

According to DrewM-Hax0r, the new translation is a "reworking" of the Spanish translation of the game, originally created by Mr. Nobody back in 2021. It is available to download now from the Romhack.ing website, if you want to give a try.